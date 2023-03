Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The XIAO ESP3S3 is a thumb size module enabled with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and BLE 5.0 connectivity. The new SeeedStudio board includes lithium battery charging support and it provides up to 11x GPIOs.

Unlike the XIAO ESP32C3 (32-bit RISC-V based) launched last year, the XIAO ESP32S3 integrates a 32-bit Xtensa LX7 processor.

