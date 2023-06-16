Station P2S mini-PC offers support for PoE and 4G LTE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Station P2S, a compact and versatile mini PC that runs on the 64-bit RK3568 SoC. Moreover, the new mini PC offers flexible storage options and it supports dual GbE LAN, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE network compatibility.

The new Station P2S comes in a similar form-factor and it’s powered by the same processor as its predecessor (Station P2) launched in 2021.