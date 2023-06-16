Station P2S mini-PC offers support for PoE and 4G LTE

Station P2S mini-PC offers support for PoE and 4G LTEJun 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 42 views
The Station P2S, a compact and versatile mini PC that runs on the 64-bit RK3568 SoC. Moreover, the new mini PC offers flexible storage options and it supports dual GbE LAN, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE network compatibility.
The new Station P2S comes in a similar form-factor and it’s powered by the same processor as its predecessor (Station P2) launched in 2021.
- RK3568 – quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz), ARM G52 2EE GPU; 1 TOPs [email protected]; [email protected] H.265/H.264/VP9 decoding; [email protected] H.265/H.264 encoding; 8M ISP, HDR