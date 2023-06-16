All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Station P2S mini-PC offers support for PoE and 4G LTE

Jun 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 42 views

The Station P2S, a compact and versatile mini PC that runs on the 64-bit RK3568 SoC. Moreover, the new mini PC offers flexible storage options and it supports dual GbE LAN, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE network compatibility.

The new Station P2S comes in a similar form-factor and it’s powered by the same processor as its predecessor (Station P2) launched in 2021.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Rockchip RK3568 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This mini-PC is equipped with two 1000Mbps Ethernet ports, enabling high-speed wired networking. The LAN port supports POE+(802.3 AT, 30W) power supply, adding convenience and flexibility.

The device supports dual-band 2.4G/5GHz WiFi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. The main difference between the Station P2 and P2S appears to be its PoE support and the SIM card slot for 4G connectivity.


Station P2S  peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

In terms of OSes supported, the Station P2S supports Android 11.0, Ubuntu 18.04, Linux + QT, and Station OS, providing flexibility for different application requirements. The product page of the previous Station P2 indicates that it supports Armbian Linux so the new version might also support it in the future.

Specifications listed for the Station P2S include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
    • SATA 3.0
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Expansion:
    • 1× M.2 PCIe 3.0 (2242 NVMe SSD)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit LAN ports (w/ PoE support 802.3 AT, 30W)
    • 2.4G/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • SIM card slot
  • I/O interfaces:
    • 1x RJ45 (RS485 + 2x RS232
  • USB:
    • 1× USB 3.0 port
    • 2× USB 2.0 port
    • 1× Type-C USB port
  • Power:
    • Typical – 4.2W
    • Max – 7.8W
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 20℃ to 60℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 142 x 89 x 35.5mm
    • Aluminum alloy shell, black matte anodized

Firefly hasn’t revealed the price of the Station P2S Mini PC, but for reference the Station PS2 (2GB/32GB) starts at $199.00. The product page can found here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...