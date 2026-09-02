Embedded platform implements Amlogic A311Y3 octa-core SoC with PCIe 3.0 support

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Boardcon’s CM311Y3 system-on-module and accompanying Idea311Y3 development board are based on the Amlogic A311Y3 processor. The platform provides an 8-TOPS NPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5/LPDDR5X memory, PCIe 3.0 storage expansion, dual Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI input and output, and multiple MIPI camera and display interfaces.

The Amlogic A311Y3 integrates two Arm Cortex-A78 cores running at up to 2.4GHz alongside six Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2.0GHz. Graphics are handled by an Arm Mali-G625 MC1 GPU, while the integrated neural processing unit provides up to 8 TOPS of AI acceleration with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, FP8, FP16, and BF16 workloads.

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The processor also includes a RISC-V core intended for system control and power-management functions. Boardcon’s hardware manual confirms the 2+6 CPU configuration, along with the Mali-G625 MC1 GPU and 8-TOPS NPU.

The SoC includes a 16MP image signal processor and hardware video acceleration supporting decoding at up to 4K at 120fps. H.264 and H.265 encoding is supported at up to 4K at 60fps, while MJPEG encoding reaches up to 4K at 30fps. Display capabilities include HDMI 2.1a, eDP, MIPI-DSI, LVDS, and V-by-One, depending on the selected interface configuration.



Amlogic A311Y3 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)

The CM311Y3 module is offered with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of LPDDR5/LPDDR5X memory and 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of eMMC storage. The module measures 52 x 45mm and uses a 210-pin, 0.9mm-pitch QFN package. Boardcon specifies a supply range of 3.4V to 5.5V for the module, while the hardware manual also lists support for FSPI flash.

High-speed interfaces exposed by the CM311Y3 include PCIe 3.0 x2, which can alternatively operate as two PCIe 3.0 x1 links. Another multiplexed interface can operate as USB 3.0, PCIe 2.0 x1, or HSGMII. The module additionally supports USB 2.0, SDIO 3.0, SD 3.0, CAN FD, SPI, UART, I2C, I3C, PWM, and ADC interfaces. Ethernet connectivity includes RGMII and HSGMII, with an onboard Realtek RTL8211F PHY.



CM311Y3 SoM top and bottom view

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For camera applications, the module supports either two 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces or two 2-lane interfaces alongside an additional 4-lane interface, allowing up to three cameras. The CM311Y3 also exposes HDMI input and output signals through the module connector.

The Idea311Y3 development board provides access to these interfaces on a 155 x 115mm carrier. Storage expansion includes a microSD card slot and an M.2 M-Key socket for PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs, supplementing the eMMC integrated on the CM311Y3 module.



Idea311Y3 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)

Networking consists of two 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet ports. Wireless connectivity is provided by an AP6256 module supporting 2.4GHz and 5GHz 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi together with Bluetooth 5.4. A Mini PCIe socket and Nano-SIM slot are also available for cellular connectivity, with Boardcon listing the Quectel EC20 LTE module as an optional accessory.

The carrier board provides two USB 3.0 host ports together with HDMI 2.1a input and HDMI 2.1 output, both supporting resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz. Camera connectivity consists of two 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces. Boardcon lists Sony IMX415 8.46-megapixel and IMX307 2.13-megapixel camera modules among the available expansion options.



Idea311Y3 bottom view

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Display expansion includes two panel connectors supporting MIPI-DSI and LVDS configurations. One of the interfaces can additionally expose eDP or V-by-One depending on the selected configuration. Boardcon lists optional 10.1-inch displays including an 800 x 1280 MIPI panel and a 1280 x 800 LVDS model.

Industrial and serial interfaces are available through a 12-pin pluggable terminal block carrying RS-232, RS-485, CAN, and speaker connections. The board also provides a separate 3-pin debug UART, a 3.5mm audio input/output jack, RTC battery connector, USB boot header, and reset, power, and power-enable controls. Power is supplied through a 12V/3A DC input.



Idea311Y3 top view

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With respect to software, Boardcon currently lists Android 16 for the Idea311Y3, using U-Boot 2025.01 and Linux kernel 6.12.69, with an Ubuntu 22.04 cross-compilation environment and ADB and SecureCRT debugging tools also provided.

The provided software table lists support for eMMC, NVMe, microSD, HDMI input and output, MIPI displays, IMX415 and IMX307 cameras, dual Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, EC20 cellular connectivity, RS-232, RS-485, CAN, and RTC.

Specifications listed for the Boardcon Idea311Y3 development board:

SoM: Boardcon CM311Y3 Amlogic A311Y3 SoC 2x Arm Cortex-A78 cores up to 2.4GHz 6x Arm Cortex-A55 cores up to 2.0GHz Arm Mali-G625 MC1 GPU 8-TOPS NPU

Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR5/LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 256GB eMMC microSD card slot M.2 M-Key slot for PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD

Networking: 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports Realtek RTL8211F-CG PHY 2.4/5GHz 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.4 Mini PCIe socket for 4G LTE module Nano-SIM slot

USB: 2x USB 3.0 host ports

Display: 1x HDMI 2.1 output, up to 4K60 2x MIPI-DSI/LVDS interfaces Up to 2560 x 1600 at 60Hz over MIPI-DSI eDP/V-by-One support through multiplexed display interface

Camera / video input: 1x HDMI 2.1a input, up to 4K60 2x 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces

Serial / industrial I/O: 1x 3-pin debug UART 1x RS-232 1x RS-485 CAN support 12-pin pluggable terminal block

Audio: 3.5mm audio input/output jack 2x speaker outputs via terminal block Up to 8-channel audio over HDMI

Other: RTC with battery connector 2-pin USB boot header Reset button, Power button Power-enable control

Power: 12V/3A DC input

Dimensions: Carrier board: 155 x 115mm CM311Y3 module: 52 x 45mm



Further Information