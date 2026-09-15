Fanless industrial PC integrates Jetson Orin Nano 8GB and M.2 expansion

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MSI has detailed the MS-C9ZA, a compact fanless Edge AI Box PC based on NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin Nano 8GB module. The industrial system provides dual Gigabit Ethernet, 256GB SSD storage, M.2 NVMe expansion, isolated GPIO, CAN, UART and I2C interfaces, along with optional IEEE 802.3af PSE, 5G, and out-of-band management expansion.

The system is built around the Jetson Orin Nano 8GB module, which integrates a six-core Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU operating at up to 1.5GHz and an NVIDIA Ampere GPU. The module includes 8GB of 128-bit LPDDR5 memory operating at 3200MHz.

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MSI equips the MS-C9ZA with a 256GB SSD containing the operating system. Additional storage and expansion are available through an M.2 M-Key 2280 slot supporting PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe devices and an M.2 E-Key 2230 slot exposing PCIe and UART connectivity.



MS-C9ZA rear view

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Display output is provided through a single HDMI interface supporting resolutions up to 3840 × 2160 at 30Hz. The system also includes two Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and a USB 2.0 Type-C interface intended for system recovery.



MS-C9ZA front view

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Industrial connectivity is exposed through a 20-pin interface providing two I2C buses, two UARTs, four GPIO signals, and one CAN interface. MSI also specifies eight bits of isolated digital I/O consisting of four inputs and four outputs, supporting 5V to 35V signals with 1.3kV isolation.



MS-C9ZA side view

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The platform includes an RTC battery and an MCU-based battery-life monitoring function. A hardware TPM 2.0 device is also listed in the specifications, while two optional SMA antenna connectors can be added for wireless configurations.



MSI MS-C9ZA

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MSI lists several optional expansion boards for the system, including an IEEE 802.3af PSE board, an out-of-band management board, and a 5G daughter board. These options extend the system toward applications requiring powered Ethernet devices, remote system management, or cellular connectivity.

Software support is listed as NVIDIA Jetson Linux 35.5.

Specifications listed for the MSI MS-C9ZA include:

Processor: NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 8GB 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE Up to 1.5GHz

Graphics: NVIDIA Ampere GPU

Memory: 8GB 128-bit LPDDR5-3200

Storage: 256GB SSD

Display: 1x HDMI

Networking: 2x RJ45 GbE ports

Expansion: 1x M.2 E-Key 2230 (PCIe/UART) 1x M.2 M-Key 2280 (PCIe Gen4 x4) 2x I2C, 2x UART 1x CAN 4x GPIO through 20-pin interface 8-bit isolated digital I/O (4x GPI, 4x GPO)

USB: 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1x USB 2.0 Type-C for recovery

Security: Hardware TPM 2.0

Power: 12–24V DC DC jack or 4-pin ATX connector

Operating Temperature: -25°C to 60°C with 0.7m/s airflow

Certification: CE FCC VCCI

Mechanical: 126 × 96 × 74mm 1kg DIN-rail mounting Fanless design



Further Information