Fanless industrial PC integrates Jetson Orin Nano 8GB and M.2 expansion

Fanless industrial PC integrates Jetson Orin Nano 8GB and M.2 expansionSep 14, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 454 views
MSI has detailed the MS-C9ZA, a compact fanless Edge AI Box PC based on NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin Nano 8GB module. The industrial system provides dual Gigabit Ethernet, 256GB SSD storage, M.2 NVMe expansion, isolated GPIO, CAN, UART and I2C interfaces, along with optional IEEE 802.3af PSE, 5G, and out-of-band management expansion.
The system is built around the Jetson Orin Nano 8GB module, which integrates a six-core Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU operating at up to 1.5GHz and an NVIDIA Ampere GPU. The module includes 8GB of 128-bit LPDDR5 memory operating at 3200MHz.
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MSI equips the MS-C9ZA with a 256GB SSD containing the operating system. Additional storage and expansion are available through an M.2 M-Key 2280 slot supporting PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe devices and an M.2 E-Key 2230 slot exposing PCIe and UART connectivity.
MS-C9ZA rear view
Display output is provided through a single HDMI interface supporting resolutions up to 3840 × 2160 at 30Hz. The system also includes two Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and a USB 2.0 Type-C interface intended for system recovery.
MS-C9ZA front view
Industrial connectivity is exposed through a 20-pin interface providing two I2C buses, two UARTs, four GPIO signals, and one CAN interface. MSI also specifies eight bits of isolated digital I/O consisting of four inputs and four outputs, supporting 5V to 35V signals with 1.3kV isolation.
MS-C9ZA side view
The platform includes an RTC battery and an MCU-based battery-life monitoring function. A hardware TPM 2.0 device is also listed in the specifications, while two optional SMA antenna connectors can be added for wireless configurations.
MSI MS-C9ZA
MSI lists several optional expansion boards for the system, including an IEEE 802.3af PSE board, an out-of-band management board, and a 5G daughter board. These options extend the system toward applications requiring powered Ethernet devices, remote system management, or cellular connectivity.
Software support is listed as NVIDIA Jetson Linux 35.5.
Specifications listed for the MSI MS-C9ZA include:
- Processor:
- NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 8GB
- 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE
- Up to 1.5GHz
- Graphics:
- NVIDIA Ampere GPU
- Memory:
- 8GB 128-bit LPDDR5-3200
- Storage:
- 256GB SSD
- Display:
- 1x HDMI
- Networking:
- 2x RJ45 GbE ports
- Expansion:
- 1x M.2 E-Key 2230 (PCIe/UART)
- 1x M.2 M-Key 2280 (PCIe Gen4 x4)
- 2x I2C, 2x UART
- 1x CAN
- 4x GPIO through 20-pin interface
- 8-bit isolated digital I/O (4x GPI, 4x GPO)
- USB:
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
- 1x USB 2.0 Type-C for recovery
- Security:
- Hardware TPM 2.0
- Power:
- 12–24V DC
- DC jack or 4-pin ATX connector
- Operating Temperature:
- -25°C to 60°C with 0.7m/s airflow
- Certification:
- CE
- FCC
- VCCI
- Mechanical:
- 126 × 96 × 74mm
- 1kg
- DIN-rail mounting
- Fanless design
Further Information
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