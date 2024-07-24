Linux-Compatible Board Built Around RK3576 with 6TOPS NPU for AIoT Applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Forlinx Embedded FET3576-C SoM and its carrier board are designed to meet the demands of the AIoT market, emphasizing high performance, substantial computing power, and energy efficiency. Built around the Rockchip RK3576, this hardware platform incorporates dual GbE LAN ports, PCIe support, wireless capabilities, as well as CAN and RS485 protocols.

The FET3576-C SoM by Forlinx is powered by the Rockchip RK3576, featuring a high-performance ARM configuration with four Cortex-A72 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores at 2.2GHz. This module is equipped with a 6TOPS INT8 NPU that supports a wide array of data types, including INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16, BF16, and TF32 for handling complex deep learning tasks.

The NPU’s design allows it to operate in dual-core collaboration or independently, offering flexibility in resource allocation.

Additionally, the SoM includes an ARM Mali-G52 MC3 GPU and a VPU that supports hard decoding of H.264 and H.265 up to 4K at 60fps, as well as hard encoding capabilities across formats like H.264, H.265, VP9, AV1, and AVS2 at up to 8K at 30fps or 4K at 120fps.