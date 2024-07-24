All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Linux-Compatible Board Built Around RK3576 with 6TOPS NPU for AIoT Applications

Jul 24, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 64 views

The Forlinx Embedded FET3576-C SoM and its carrier board are designed to meet the demands of the AIoT market, emphasizing high performance, substantial computing power, and energy efficiency. Built around the Rockchip RK3576, this hardware platform incorporates dual GbE LAN ports, PCIe support, wireless capabilities, as well as CAN and RS485 protocols.

The FET3576-C SoM by Forlinx is powered by the Rockchip RK3576, featuring a high-performance ARM configuration with four Cortex-A72 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores at 2.2GHz. This module is equipped with a 6TOPS INT8 NPU that supports a wide array of data types, including INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16, BF16, and TF32 for handling complex deep learning tasks.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


The NPU’s design allows it to operate in dual-core collaboration or independently, offering flexibility in resource allocation.

Additionally, the SoM includes an ARM Mali-G52 MC3 GPU and a VPU that supports hard decoding of H.264 and H.265 up to 4K at 60fps, as well as hard encoding capabilities across formats like H.264, H.265, VP9, AV1, and AVS2 at up to 8K at 30fps or 4K at 120fps.


RK3576 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The SoM features the FlexBus interface, noted for its flexibility and scalability. It supports parallel data transmission in 2/4/8/16-bit formats at up to 100MHz, according to the product page. Compatible with multiple bus interfaces like DSMC, CAN-FD, PCIe 2.1, and USB 3.2, it offers broad applicability across various technology fields.

In terms of multimedia capabilities, the FET3576-C SoM offers support for H.264 and H.265 video codecs, enabling high-definition video playback. The module supports various display interfaces such as HDMI/eDP, MIPI DSI, and others, facilitating compatibility with a wide range of devices.

The ability to support a triple-screen display setup allows for enhanced multitasking, where different content can be displayed simultaneously across multiple screens.

Forlinx emphasizes security as a critical aspect of the SoM, addressed by RK Firewall technology. This system manages access between host devices, peripherals, and memory areas, allowing for robust hardware resource isolation. It enables detailed policy configuration, monitors resources in real time, and enforces isolation to enhance security and ensure stable operation.

For product development, Forlinx offers the compatible OK3576-C carrier board, featuring a variety of display interfaces and PCIe 2.0 support, along with advanced connectivity options including CAN-FD, RS485, and comprehensive wireless capabilities such as 4G/5G and Wi-Fi/BT.

Additionally, the FET3576-C SoM is compatible with Linux 6.1.57 and Android, as noted on the product page.


OK3576-C SBC interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications  listed for the OK3576-C SBC:

  • Storage:
    • 1x microSD Card Slot (supports SDR104 mode)
  • Audio/Display:
    • 1x MIPI DSI (2560×1600@60Hz)
    • 1x HDMI 2.1 (4K@ 120Hz)
    • eDP v1.3
    • 1x On-board codec chip (supports Headphone, Mic & Speaker)
  • Video Input:
    • 5x MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ45, 10/100/1000 Mbps
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, BT5.0
  •  Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 B Slot for 4G/5G
    • PCIe2.0 (PCIe x1 slot, up to 5Gbps)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 8x GPIOs
    • 2x CAN-FD
    • 2x RS485
    • 5x ADC headers
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB Type-C for debugging
  • Other Features:
    • RTC
  • OS:
    • Linux 6.1.57, Android
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0° C to 50° C (FET3576-C)
    • 0℃ to 80℃ (FET3576J-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 1x B2B connector (4x 100-pin)
    • 50mm x 68mm (SoM)

Further information

The FET3576-C SoM is available with 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC storage, and can now be ordered. However, Forlinx has not provided pricing details in the FET3576-C SoM product page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...