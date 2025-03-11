Radxa CM3J with Built-in Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 for Industrial Applications

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The Radxa CM3J is an industrial-grade compute module built around the Rockchip RK3568J SoC. This compact module integrates a CPU, PMU, LPDDR4X, eMMC, and wireless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 in a 55mm x 40mm form factor.

The Radxa CM3J is powered by the Rockchip RK3568J, a quad-core Cortex-A55 64-bit SoC clocked at 2.0GHz. It features an ARM Mali-G52 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1. The integrated NPU supports INT8, INT16, FP16, and BFP16 computations, delivering up to 1 TOPS of computing power at INT8 precision.

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Memory configurations include 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB LPDDR4/LPDDR4X, with onboard eMMC storage. Additional storage options include SPI Flash for bootloader and an SDMMC interface for data storage and OS booting using SD cards.





Radxa CM3J Block Diagram

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The display interfaces include HDMI TX supporting resolutions up to 4096×2160 at 60Hz, a 2-lane MIPI DSI for MIPI LCD, a 4-lane MIPI DSI for MIPI LCD, and an LVDS four-lane interface that is multiplexed with MIPI DSI0. The hardware codec capabilities support VP9, H.265, and H.264 decoding at 4K 60fps, along with H.264 and H.265 encoding up to 1080p 100fps. The camera interface includes one 4-lane MIPI CSI RX or two 2-lane MIPI CSI RX interfaces.

For audio applications, the module supports I2S, PDM for microphone arrays, and SPDIF_TX. The networking capabilities include onboard Gigabit Ethernet PHY. Wireless connectivity consists of IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 5 with an external antenna connector, along with Bluetooth 5.0 featuring BLE support.





Radxa CM3J Peripherals

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The Radxa CM3J features a USB 2.0 OTG/HOST interface and a PCIe 2.0 1-lane interface. Additional connectivity options include UART, SPI, I2C, CAN, I2S, and GPIO, accessible via two 100-pin board-to-board connectors. It operates within a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. Software support includes Debian and Android.

Compared to the Radxa CM3, the CM3J features a Rockchip RK3568J processor, which offers a slightly higher clock speed of 2.0GHz compared to the RK3566’s 1.8GHz. The CM3 supports additional interfaces such as USB 3.0, SATA 3.0, and PCIe 2.1.

The CM3J supports HDMI TX, dual MIPI DSI, and LVDS, whereas the CM3 includes additional interfaces like eDP and RGB/BT1120. Storage options on the CM3J include onboard eMMC, SPI Flash, and SDMMC, whereas the CM3 supports up to 512GB of eMMC.





Radxa CM3J Compatible Carrier Boards

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Software support includes Debian and Android. Technical documentation and a getting started guide can be found on the Radxa Wiki pages.

Specifications for the Radxa CM3J:

Memory: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: Onboard eMMC storage up to 256GB (compatible with eMMC 5.1) 1x SPI Flash 1x SDMMC0 for additional storage

Display: 1x HDMI TX up to 4096×2160 @ 60Hz 1x 2-lane MIPI DSI for MIPI LCD 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI for MIPI LCD 1x LVDS (4 lanes, muxed w/ MIPI DSI0)

Camera: 1x 4-lane MIPI CSI RX 2x 2-lane MIPI CSI RX

Audio: I2S PDM (supports microphone arrays) SPDIF_TX

Networking: 1000M Ethernet (RTL8211FSI-VS) Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac) w/ external antenna connector Bluetooth 5.0 w/ BLE

I/O & Connectivity: UART, SPI, I2C, GPIO PCIe 2.0 1-lane interface USB 2.0 OTG/HOST

Power: 5V DC input

Security: OTP Secure Boot Arm TrustZone Security Extensions Secure Video Path, Secure JTAG Debugging Encryption: AES/TDES/SM4/SM3/SHA256/SHA512/RSA

Operating Temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Mechanical: 50mm × 40mm



Further information

The Radxa CM3J is available through Arace Tech and AliExpress. Pricing varies based on configuration, with options such as 2GB RAM with 8GB eMMC for $45, 4GB RAM with 16GB eMMC for $50, and 8GB RAM with 32GB eMMC for $90.