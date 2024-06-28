All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Milk-V Reveals Technical Specs of Milk-V Jupiter RISC-V Mini-ITX PC

Jun 28, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 681 views

Today, Milk-V released additional technical details about the Milk-V Jupiter, based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC. This product is noted for being one of the first Mini ITX devices to support both RVA22 and RVV1.0 standards, marking a significant development in RISC-V based computing.

The Milk-V Jupiter features the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC, which includes an octa-core X60 processor (RV64GCVB), capable of managing RVA22 and RVV1.0 functionalities efficiently. It also delivers an AI processing power of 2.0 TOPS, suitable for advanced machine learning and AI applications.

RAM configurations are available in 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR4X options, facilitating efficient multitasking. The integrated GPU, an IMG BXE-2-32 running at 819MHz, supports a variety of graphics standards including OpenGL ES 1.1/3.2, EGL 1.5, OpenCL 3.0, and Vulkan 1.3, enhancing the device’s capability in handling complex graphical tasks.

SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC Other Features
(click image to enlarge)

The multimedia features of the device are robust, supporting video decoding in formats such as H.265, H.264, VP8, VP9, MPEG4, and MPEG2 at 4K 60fps. It also supports video encoding in H.265 and H.264 formats at 4K 30fps, with capabilities for simultaneous processing of both encoding and decoding at various frame rates and resolutions.

Storage options include an SPI Flash for booting, an M.2 M Key Connector for M.2 NVMe SSDs via PCIe 2.0 x2, an eMMC Connector, and a microSD Card Slot, offering versatile storage solutions.

The networking capabilities feature dual Gigabit RJ45 ports with optional PoE support and are complemented by onboard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for enhanced wireless connectivity.

Milk-V Jupiter PCIe x8 & Dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The Milk-V Jupiter also includes multiple USB ports: two USB 3.0 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, and one USB Type-C for firmware downloads, along with additional interfaces via front USB headers. A standard HDMI port supports displays up to 1920 x 1440 at 60Hz, ensuring high-definition visual output.

Additional features enhance the utility and versatility of the device, including audio jacks for headphones and microphones, a PCIe x8 slot for graphics and other PCIe devices, and various other connectors and headers for expanded functionality and hardware compatibility.

Milk-V Jupiter
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Milk-V Jupiter include:

  • Processor:
    • SPACEMIT K1/M1, Otca-core X60 (RV64GCVB), RVA22, RVV1.0
  • Memory /storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4X
    • 1x SPI Flash
    • 1x M.2 M Key connector
    • 1x eMMC connector
    • 1x MicroSD Card Slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI
  • Audio:
    • 1x Headphone jack
    • 1x Microphone jack
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe x8 Slot (PCIe 2.0, 2-lane)
  • Networking:
    • 2x Gigabit RJ45 Port w/ PoE support
    • Wi-Fi6/BT5.2 onboard
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3 Type-A HOST ports
    • 2x USB 2 Type-A HOST ports
    • 1x Type-C (USB2 OTG, Firmware Download)
    • 2x USB 3.0 (front USB header)
    • 2x USB 2.0 (front USB header)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x PWM fan connector
    • 1x RTC Socket (CR1220 battery)
    • 1x Front Panel header
    • 2x SATA Power connector(4P)
    • 1x SoC UART(3P)
  • Power:
    • 1x 12V DC Power Jack(55x25mm)
    • 1x Standard 24-Pin ATX Power Supply Interface
  • Mechanical:
    • 170 x 170mm
    • Mini-ITX form factor

Further information

The Milk-V Jupiter supports Ubuntu and CASA OS, which are specifically tailored for RISC-V NAS applications. According to the product page, the Milk-V Jupiter is available for purchase on Taobao, although the specific product link has not yet been listed.

