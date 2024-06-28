Milk-V Reveals Technical Specs of Milk-V Jupiter RISC-V Mini-ITX PC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today, Milk-V released additional technical details about the Milk-V Jupiter, based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC. This product is noted for being one of the first Mini ITX devices to support both RVA22 and RVV1.0 standards, marking a significant development in RISC-V based computing.

The Milk-V Jupiter features the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC, which includes an octa-core X60 processor (RV64GCVB), capable of managing RVA22 and RVV1.0 functionalities efficiently. It also delivers an AI processing power of 2.0 TOPS, suitable for advanced machine learning and AI applications.

RAM configurations are available in 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR4X options, facilitating efficient multitasking. The integrated GPU, an IMG BXE-2-32 running at 819MHz, supports a variety of graphics standards including OpenGL ES 1.1/3.2, EGL 1.5, OpenCL 3.0, and Vulkan 1.3, enhancing the device’s capability in handling complex graphical tasks.