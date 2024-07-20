Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Radxa ROCK 2A is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi. Key features include a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an FPC connector for further expansion.

The ROCK 2A features the Rockchip RK3528A SoC, which includes a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It comes equipped with up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and offers standard storage options with an optional onboard eMMC and a microSD card slot.