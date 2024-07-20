All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support

Jul 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 47 views

The Radxa ROCK 2A is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi. Key features include a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an FPC connector for further expansion.

The ROCK 2A features the Rockchip RK3528A SoC, which includes a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It comes equipped with up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and offers standard storage options with an optional onboard eMMC and a microSD card slot.

Radxa ROCK 2A top & bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

For multimedia, the ROCK 2A supports H.264, H.265, and AVS2 decoding up to 4K x 2K at 60fps, ensuring high-definition video playback. It also handles H.264 and H.265 encoding at 1920×1080 at 60fps useful for high-quality video recording and streaming.

Audio and video outputs are well-supported with one AV Out port for audio and a standard HDMI port supporting up to 4Kp60 resolution. The AV Out interface also supports video output at 720 x 576 at 60Hz.


Radxa ROCK 2A interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The ROCK 2A offers comprehensive connectivity options. It features one USB 3.0 OTG Type-A port and three USB 2.0 HOST Type-A ports, with an aggregate power output of 2.8A across these four connectors. For networking, the board includes a 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 connector located next to the stacked USB ports.

With an additional PoE module/HAT, the ROCK 2A can be powered via an Ethernet cable through the RJ45 port, using a PoE-capable switch or router. Wireless connectivity is also robust, with built-in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, along with an option for an antenna connector or onboard antenna.


Radxa ROCK 2A other features
(click image to enlarge)

Expansion capabilities are further enhanced by an FPC connector providing a PCIe 2.0 one-lane signal. This supports the expansion of SSDs, SATA, 2.5G Ethernet ports, and other devices, although an additional expansion board or HAT is required, as mentioned in the product brief.

As with most recent SBCs, this new Radxa product operates on 5V via USB Type-C and is compatible with Radxa OS and Android.

Preliminary specifications listed for the ROCK 2A:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB/2GB/4GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • eMMC (optional)
    • 1x microSD card slot
  • Audio/Display:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x AV Out
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN w/ PoE support
    • Wi-Fi 6 & BT 5.4
  • Expansion:
    • 1x FPC Connector w/ PCIe 2.0 1-lane
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
      • 2x I2C, 4x UART, 1x SPI
      • 5x PWM, 1x ADC
      • 2x 5V in/out, 2x 3.3V out
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 OTG Type-A Port
    • 3x USB 2.0 HOST Type-A Ports
  • Other Features:
    • 1x MaskROM button, 1x Power button
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 mm x 56 mm

Further Information

The ROCK 2A product page has a AliExpress link, but it doesn’t appear to be working. Radxa guarantees the availability of the ROCK 2A until at least September 2033.

