LoRa terminal pairs ESP32-S3 with LR1110 and full keyboard

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Elecrow’s ThinkNode M9 is a handheld LoRa communication terminal built around an ESP32-S3 processor and Semtech LR1110 transceiver. The device includes a 2.4-inch color display, full QWERTY keyboard, GNSS positioning, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, USB Type-C, and a 2300mAh battery.

The ThinkNode M9 is based on an ESP32-S3R8 dual-core processor operating at up to 240MHz. The processor handles the user interface and local applications, while long-range wireless communication is provided through a Semtech LR1110 LoRa transceiver. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are also available through the ESP32-S3 platform.

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Memory and storage specifications list 512KB of SRAM together with 16GB of onboard storage. Elecrow does not specify the storage device type in the product listing.



ThinkNode M9 Meshcore

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The front panel combines a 2.4-inch color LCD with a compact full QWERTY keyboard and navigation controls. The enclosure also includes dedicated function, menu, back, GPS, map, and chat shortcuts, together with a toggle switch, reset control, buzzer, lanyard attachment, and USB Type-C connector.

For positioning, the M9 integrates a GNSS receiver and ceramic antenna with support for GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, and GLONASS. A magnetic compass sensor is also included for navigation and location-sharing applications.



ThinkNode M9 features

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Power is supplied by a 2300mAh battery, with Elecrow claiming approximately two to three days of standby operation. USB connectivity is provided through a Type-C port supporting full-speed USB 2.0 for charging and firmware programming.



ThinkNode M9 Meshcore battery specifications

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The M9 can operate as a standalone mesh-network terminal without requiring a separate phone for messaging and positioning functions. It can be supplied with Meshtastic or MeshCore firmware, allowing users to send and receive messages and share location information over decentralized mesh networks.



ThinkNode M9 Meshcore package contents

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Elecrow also provides online documentation for the ThinkNode M9 covering setup and device operation. The documentation page includes information for using the terminal with Meshtastic and serves as the main technical reference for the product.

Specifications listed for the ThinkNode M9 include:

Processor: ESP32-S3R8, dual-core, up to 240MHz

Memory: 512KB SRAM

Storage: 16GB onboard

Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Semtech LR1110 (868 MHz, 915MHz)

Display: 2.4-inch color LCD

Input: Full QWERTY keyboard and navigation controls

Positioning: GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS

Sensors: Magnetic compass

USB: USB Type-C, full-speed USB 2.0

Battery: 2300mAh

Dimensions: 126 × 67 × 10.33mm

Weight: 124g

