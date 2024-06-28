Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro Features Octa-core Rockchip RK3576 with 6 TOPS NPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro is powered by the Rockchip RK3576 SoC, which includes a 6 TOPS NPU and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. This latest model enhances its predecessor with advanced computing capabilities, featuring dual GbE ports and flexible storage options.

Unlike the original Banana Pi BPI-M5 launched in 2020, the new model incorporates the Rockchip RK3576 SoC with 8nm technology. This SoC features the ARM Mali G52 MC3 GPU, which supports advanced graphics APIs including OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.1.

