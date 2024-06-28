All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro Features Octa-core Rockchip RK3576 with 6 TOPS NPU

Jun 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 127 views

The Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro is powered by the Rockchip RK3576 SoC, which includes a 6 TOPS NPU and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. This latest model enhances its predecessor with advanced computing capabilities, featuring dual GbE ports and flexible storage options.

Unlike the original Banana Pi BPI-M5 launched in 2020, the new model incorporates the Rockchip RK3576 SoC with 8nm technology. This SoC features the ARM Mali G52 MC3 GPU, which supports advanced graphics APIs including OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.1.

  • RK3576 — Quad-core Cortex-A72 (up to 2.2GHz); Quad-core Cortex-A53 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali G52 MC3 GPU; 6TOPS NPU

RK3576 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro will be available with either 8GB or 16GB of 32-bit LPDDR4x RAM which is the maximum supported by the RK3576 SoC. For storage, the board will offer either 32GB or 128GB of eMMC and it includes a MicroSD card slot for further expansion.

In terms of video output, the board features HDMI 2.1, MIPI DSI, and DP1.4, supporting resolutions up to 4K at 120fps. The video processing unit is capable of robust encoding and decoding, handling formats such as H.264, H.265, VP9, AV1, and AVS2, with decoding capabilities up to 8K@30fps or 4K@120fps.

The board is equipped with dual gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5, significantly enhancing its connectivity options. It is constructed on an 8-layer PCB and features a variety of peripherals, including USB ports, a 40-pin GPIO compatible with Raspberry Pi standards, and PCIe for SSD expansion.

For operating systems, the device supports Android 14, Debian 11, and Buildroot, with additional support available from the third-party provider Armbian.

Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4/LPDDR4x
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI Out 2.1
    • 1x MIPI DSI
    • 1x DP1.4
  • Audio:
    • 1x HDMI audio output
    • 1x HP-OUT audio output
    • 1x USB Type-C 3.0 (DP1.4) audio output
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports
    • Onboard IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi6 and BT5
  • Expansion:
    •  1x M.2 Key M interface
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
    • 1x User LED
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB Type-C 3.0
    • 1x USB 2.0
  • Power:
    • 9V/2A, 12V/2A, 15V/2A DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
    • 1x MaskROM button,
    • 1x 5V fan interface
    • 1x battery connector
    • 1x Status LED
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 80℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 92 x 62m

Further information

Banana Pi hasn’t launched this board yet, but the Wiki pages and the Getting Started page are already available for more technical details.

