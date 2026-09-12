Neo6502 gains keyboard form factor with four USB hosts

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Olimex has expanded its Neo6502 retro-computing platform with the Neo6502kbd, an all-in-one version that integrates the system into a USB keyboard enclosure. The design combines a real W65C02 processor with an RP2040 and adds four USB host ports, HDMI/DVI output, UEXT expansion, separate USB-C ports for power and programming, an integrated speaker, and a power switch.

The Neo6502 architecture pairs a WDC W65C02 processor with an RP2040. The W65C02 executes 6502 machine code directly, while the RP2040 handles the surrounding system functions, including memory emulation, video output, USB support, and firmware-controlled peripherals. Olimex’s documentation lists the W65C02 at approximately 6.25MHz.

The RP2040 is paired with 2MB of SPI flash, while the 6502 environment is provided with 64KB of RAM. Storage is normally handled through USB flash media, with optional SD card support also available depending on the firmware configuration.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





Neo6502kbd schematic

(click images to enlarge)

The Neo6502kbd integrates four USB-A host ports into the rear of the keyboard enclosure, alongside the HDMI/DVI output and USB-C power input. A second USB-C connector on the left side is used for programming, together with a BOOT button and power switch.

The keyboard itself remains usable as a standard USB keyboard when connected to another computer.

Neo6502kbd top view

(click images to enlarge)

Additional hardware includes a UEXT connector for external modules, including optional Wi-Fi expansion, and an integrated mini speaker. The Neo6502 platform also provides access to the 6502 bus and supports UEXT peripherals using I2C, SPI, and UART. The UEXT interface operates at 3.3V levels and can be used with Olimex modules for sensors, displays, wireless connectivity, GPS, RTC, and other functions.

The underlying Neo6502 graphics subsystem provides HDMI/DVI output at 320 × 240 resolution with a 256-color palette. The firmware also supports sprites, tile maps, turtle graphics, a blitter, and four channels of square-wave or white-noise audio.



CP/M-65 running on the Neo6502

(click images to enlarge)

Software support extends beyond the default Apple II environment. Olimex ships the platform with Apple II emulation firmware, while other available software includes Oric Atmos emulation, NeoBasic/Morpheus, CP/M-65, Pascal, C development through CC65 and LLVM-MOS, assembler, and Tali Forth.



Neo6502kbd side views

(click images to enlarge)

The Morpheus firmware provides a BASIC environment with graphics, sprites, sound, file handling, an inline assembler, and an on-screen editor. Cross-development is also supported, with examples and tooling available for BASIC, C, Pascal, and assembler.



Neo6502kbd front view

(click images to enlarge)

Both the Neo6502 hardware and software are open source. Olimex provides schematics, KiCad design files, firmware repositories, user manuals, and a more extensive Neo6502 handbook covering hardware, software, APIs, programming languages, graphics, sound, memory maps, emulation, and firmware development.

Specifications listed for the Neo6502kbd include:

Processors: WDC W65C02 @ about 6.25MHz RP2040

Memory: 64KB RAM available to the 6502 environment

Flash: 2MB SPI flash for RP2040 firmware

Storage: USB flash storage Optional SD card support, depending on firmware

Video: DVI/HDMI output 320 × 240 resolution 256-color palette

Audio: Integrated mini speaker Four-channel square-wave or white-noise sound support

Expansion: UEXT connector I2C, SPI, UART Wi-Fi expansion through optional UEXT module

Input: Integrated USB keyboard Power switch BOOT button

USB: 4x USB-A host ports USB-C power USB-C programming

Mechanical: 285 × 123 × 30mm



Further Information