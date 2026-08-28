Orange Pi Zero 4 with Octa-Core Allwinner A733, PCIe 3.0, and Wi-Fi 6

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Orange Pi has shown the Orange Pi Zero 4, a compact single-board computer based on the Allwinner A733 SoC. The board combines an octa-core Arm CPU, a PowerVR GPU, a 3 TOPS NPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5/LPDDR4X/LPDDR4 memory, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple display and camera interfaces in a 50 x 55mm form factor.

The Allwinner A733 uses a heterogeneous CPU configuration with two Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores, with clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz. Graphics are handled by an Imagination PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1 GPU, while the integrated NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of AI acceleration and supports mixed-precision workloads including INT8 and FP16.

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Allwinner A733 block diagram

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Memory options extend up to 16GB and include LPDDR5, LPDDR4X, and LPDDR4 configurations. For onboard storage, Orange Pi lists eMMC options of 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB, as well as UFS options of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. A microSD card slot is also available, with support listed up to 128GB.

Display output includes Mini HDMI with support for up to 4K at 60Hz, along with a USB Type-C interface that also carries eDP/DisplayPort output. The same Type-C connection supports USB 3.1 functionality.



Orange Pi Zero 4 pinout

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The board provides two 22-pin MIPI CSI connectors, each supporting four camera lanes. Expansion is available through a 16-pin FPC interface carrying PCIe 3.0 and USB 3.1, along with separate 13-pin and 26-pin headers. The 26-pin header provides access to I2C, UART, SPI, PWM, and general-purpose I/O.



Orange Pi Zero 4 dimensions

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The 13-pin header exposes USB 2.0, I2S digital audio, TWI digital microphone support, UART, PWM, IR receiver, and GPIO, while additional onboard interfaces include a 2-pin fan header and multiple FPC connectors on the underside of the board.

Networking includes Gigabit Ethernet through a YT8531C controller and standard RJ45 port, along with onboard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 with an external antenna connector.



Orange Pi Zero 4 bottom and top views

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Orange Pi also lists downloads for a user manual, schematic, official tools, Orange Pi OS, Ubuntu, Debian, Android, and source code. At the time of writing, however, the download links on the product page do not appear to be active.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi Zero 4:

SoC: Allwinner A733

CPU: 2× Cortex-A76 6× Cortex-A55 Up to 2.0GHz

GPU: PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1

NPU: Up to 3 TOPS INT8/FP16 support

Memory: LPDDR5 / LPDDR4X / LPDDR4 Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 32GB onboard eMMC Optional UFS: 32GB / 64GB / 128GB microSD card slot

Networking: 1× Gigabit Ethernet YT8531C Ethernet controller Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.4

Display: 1× Mini HDMI Up to 4K@60Hz 1× USB Type-C with eDP/DisplayPort output

Camera: 2× 22-pin MIPI CSI FPC connectors 4-lane support

Expansion: 1× 16-pin FPC 1× 26-pin GPIO header 1× 13-pin expansion header 1× 2-pin fan header

Audio: I2S digital audio input/output TWI digital microphone interface

USB: USB 3.1 through Type-C USB 3.1 through 16-pin FPC USB 2.0 through 13-pin expansion header

Power: USB Type-C, 5V/3A

Mechanical: 50 × 55 × 1.2mm 21g



Further Information