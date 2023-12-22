HyperAIBox Compact PCs: Powered by Rockchip 3568 and Rockchip 3588 Processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Planet Computers recently announced its partnership with HyperCycle to form HyperAppliance, a new manufacturer for AI hardware. Their first two products called HyperAIBox H1 and H2 are equipped with dual GbE ports, large storage options and wireless capabilities.

Both the HyperAIBox H1 and HyperAIBox H2 share similarities with the XR1 and the XR2 compact PCs from Planet Computers , as previously covered in late February 2023. It appears that the HyperAIBox H1 is also powered by the Rockchip 3688, utilizing a 22nm process similar to its XR1 Mini-PC counterpart.