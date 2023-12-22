All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
HyperAIBox Compact PCs: Powered by Rockchip 3568 and Rockchip 3588 Processors

Dec 22, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 136 views

Planet Computers recently announced its partnership with HyperCycle to form HyperAppliance, a new manufacturer for AI hardware. Their first two products called HyperAIBox H1 and H2 are equipped with dual GbE ports, large storage options and wireless capabilities.

Both the HyperAIBox H1 and HyperAIBox H2 share similarities with the XR1 and the XR2 compact PCs from Planet Computers , as previously covered in late February 2023. It appears that the HyperAIBox H1 is also powered by the Rockchip 3688, utilizing a 22nm process similar to its XR1 Mini-PC counterpart.

  • RK3568 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz); 0.8TOPs NPU@ 8INT; Mali-G52 1-Core-2EE GPU


HyperAIBox H1
(click image to enlarge)

The HyperAIBox H1 is equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and features an initial 32GB of internal storage. However, it offers expandable storage options ranging from 512GB to an extensive 2TB of M.2 NVMe storage. Furthermore, the H1 expands its storage options with up to 14TB SATA HDD and 2TB SATA SSD, catering to various storage requirements.

In terms of video capabilities, the H1 is able to handle multiple video formats. It supports 4K video output through an HDMI port. Furthermore, the H1 delivers video decoding at 60fps and video encoding at 1080P 60fps, making it suitable for a wide range of video processing tasks.


HyperAIBox H1 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the HyperAIBox H2 is built around the Rockchip 3588 with 4nm process just like the PlanetPC XR2. 

  • RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU

The peripherals found on this Mini-PC are also the same as the PlanetPC XR2. The device comes with 32GB of internal storage and offers expandable storage options of up to 2TB via M.2. It supports 4K video input through an HDMI port and offers dual video output options, including 4K and 8K, as well as VGA. 

   
HyperAIBox H2 & interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The HyperAIBox H2 video decoding capabilities support a range of formats. It handles 8K video at 60fps for H.265, VP9, and AVS2, as well as 8K at 30fps for H.264 AVC/MVC. Additionally, it can decode 4K video at 60fps in AV1 and 1080P video at 60fps for MPEG-2, -1, VC-1, and VP8, with the capacity to support up to 32 channels at 1080P at 30fps.

The H2’s video encoding capabilities support 8K video at 30fps in H.265 and H.264. It can also handle up to 16 channels at 1080P at 30fps. Moreover, the H2 offers dual Wi-Fi antenna sockets, enhancing connectivity options. In contrast, the H1 features internal antennas, providing users with distinct choices to suit their preferences.

The product announcement also states the following: “The HyperAIBox features pre-installed software, allowing users to run nodes from homes, offices and retail shops, basically anywhere. The HyperAIBox is easy to use and equipped with an integrated LED touchscreen for real-time monitoring. It is designed to autonomously handle tasks and comes with updates and support from many developers including the HyperCycle and SingularityNET ecosystems.”

Specifications listed for the HyperAIBox H1  include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 14TB SATA HDD
    • 1x MicroSD card slot + SIM slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1424 x 280 Touch screen display
    • 1x HDMI port 
    • 2x Speakers
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 802.11 AX Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth 5.0
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 NVMe slot
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button
    • 2x Status LEDs
  • Power:
    • 1x Power input port
  • Mechanical:
    • 29 x 26 x 6cm

Specifications listed for the HyperAIBox H2 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16 GB LPDDR5
    • Up to 2TB SATA HDD
    • 1x MicroSD card slot + SIM slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1424 x 280 Touch screen display
    • 1x VGA port
    • 1x HDMI in
    • 2x HDMI out
    • 2x Speakers
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 802.11 AX Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth 5.0
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 NVMe slot
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0 
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button
    • 2x Status LEDs
  • Power:
    • 1x Power input port
  • Mechanical:
    • 29 x 26 x 6cm

Further information

The HyperAIBox H1 is listed for $1,199.00 while the HyperAIBox H2 starts at $1,259.00. The product announcement additionally mentioned that there will be another HyperAIBox H3 soon with more computer power and modular features.

