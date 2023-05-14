All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SolidRun launches TI Sitara AM64x embedded modules starting at $55.00

May 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 504 views

SolidRun’s new industrial System-on-Module features the AM64x Sitara family of processors from Texas Instruments. The embedded products provide support for multi-protocol industrial ethernet with TSN and they are compatible with new the HummingBoard-T carrier boards also from SolidRun.

The product page shows that there are two Sitara SOM variants available for now: the Sitara AM6442R SOM and the Sitara AM6442A SOM. The first variant only supports one Gigabit ethernet interface (PRU-CSSG) and 9x UART interfaces.

The AM6442A variants supports two additional Gigabit interfaces and optional support for the TI’s CC1312 SimpleLink microcontroller for wireless communication. 

  • Sitara AM6424 — Arm Cortex A53 Dual core (Up to 1GHz); 4x Cortex R5 (Up to 800MHz); 1x Cortex M4 (Up to 400MHz)


TI AM64x SOM block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This SolidRun SoM can optionally be configured with other processors from the same Sitara family, for example, AM6411, AM6412, AM6421, AM6441 and the AM6442.


 AM64x SOM top view
(click image to enlarge)

Likewise, there are two compatible carrier boards available, the Base and the Pro with very similar features. The Pro version includes support for three Gigabit ethernet ports and the optional SimpleLink MCU previously mentioned.

According to the product page, the compatible SolidRun single board computers provide “2x 1GbE PRUs (TSN, EtherCAT, PROFINET, EtherNET/IP), 1x 1GbE ethernet, RS232/485, CAN bus, PoE, support for LTE and much more.”


HUMMINGBOARD-T AM64X PRO block-diagram
(click images to enlarge)

For Software development, SolidRun will provide support for BSPs, Linux and instructions to get started with these Sitara based devices. Refer to the company’s GitHub repository for the latest updates. 

SolidRun indicates that these SBCs can be customized to optimize the BOM and reduce costs if customers require it. Both SoM and carrier boards are available in industrial operating temperature range (-40 °C to +85 °C).

Furthermore, SolidRun announced that they are partnering with Acontis to bring their EC-Master (EtherCAT) software to their TI AM64x SOM platform.


HUMMINGBOARD-T
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Sitara AM6442A SOM include include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB DDR4 with inline ECC
    • 8GB eMMC
    • QSPI (optional)
    • NOR-Flash
    • SD
    • PCIe-SSD
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 10/100/1000 Mbps
    • 2x 10/100/1000 Mbps (PRU ICSSG, Supports: TSN, EtherCAT, PROFINET, EtherNET/IP)
    • CC1312 SimpleLink sub 1GHz wireless MCU (optional)
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe (Gen 2.0)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 3x Hirose DF40 connectors
    • 4x I2C, 1x SPI, 2x CAN
    • 2x SD/MMC
    • GPIO, PWM, JTAG
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
  • Power:
    • 5V main voltage
    • 3.3V I/O voltage
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 47 x 30mm

Specifications listed for the HummingBoard-T SBC include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB DDR4
    • 8GB eMMC
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 10/100/1000 Mbps
    • 2x 10/100/1000 Mbps (PRU ICSSG, Supports: TSN, EtherCAT, PROFINET, EtherNET/IP)
    • 1x CC1312 SimpleLink sub 1GHz wireless MCU (optional)
    • 1x Cat 4 LTE w/ SIM Holder (Optional)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x CAN-FD
    • 2x RS485/RS232
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
  • Other Features:
    • Status LEDs
    • User buttons
    • Console port (internal)
    • RTC w/ battery backup
  • Power:
    • 9V-36V (via DC Jack)
    • 802.3af POE PD (Optional)
    • Battery charger (Optional)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 150 x 85 x 40mm

Further information

The product page for this device indicates that these SoM modules start at $55.00, but they don’t mention what interfaces are included. For additional reference the SolidRun online store lists the TI Sitara AM64x SoM (industrial temp range) with 1GB memory and 8GB eMMC for $99.00. Pricing information doesn’t seem available for the SBCs, but the product page shows that the eval kit includes the board, a power supply, a heatsink and a microSD card.

