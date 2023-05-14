SolidRun launches TI Sitara AM64x embedded modules starting at $55.00

SolidRun launches TI Sitara AM64x embedded modules starting at $55.00May 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 504 views
SolidRun’s new industrial System-on-Module features the AM64x Sitara family of processors from Texas Instruments. The embedded products provide support for multi-protocol industrial ethernet with TSN and they are compatible with new the HummingBoard-T carrier boards also from SolidRun.
The product page shows that there are two Sitara SOM variants available for now: the Sitara AM6442R SOM and the Sitara AM6442A SOM. The first variant only supports one Gigabit ethernet interface (PRU-CSSG) and 9x UART interfaces.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
The AM6442A variants supports two additional Gigabit interfaces and optional support for the TI’s CC1312 SimpleLink microcontroller for wireless communication.
- Sitara AM6424 — Arm Cortex A53 Dual core (Up to 1GHz); 4x Cortex R5 (Up to 800MHz); 1x Cortex M4 (Up to 400MHz)