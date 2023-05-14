SolidRun launches TI Sitara AM64x embedded modules starting at $55.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SolidRun’s new industrial System-on-Module features the AM64x Sitara family of processors from Texas Instruments. The embedded products provide support for multi-protocol industrial ethernet with TSN and they are compatible with new the HummingBoard-T carrier boards also from SolidRun.

The product page shows that there are two Sitara SOM variants available for now: the Sitara AM6442R SOM and the Sitara AM6442A SOM. The first variant only supports one Gigabit ethernet interface (PRU-CSSG) and 9x UART interfaces.

The AM6442A variants supports two additional Gigabit interfaces and optional support for the TI’s CC1312 SimpleLink microcontroller for wireless communication.