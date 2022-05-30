All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Forlinx OKMX6ULL-C SBC powered by i.MX 6ULL processor from NXP

May 29, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 106 views

Forlinx recently released the OKMX6ULL-C which is a Single Board Computer (SBC) that is compatible with their NXP based FETMX6ULL-C System on Module (SoM). The SoM features a i.MX 6ULL that contains a Cortex-A7 with a frequency of 800MHz, 512MB DDR3 and 8GB for eMMC storage.

 

The FETMX6ULL-C comes in a compact size (40 x 29mm) and it provides board-to-board connectors to interface with the OKMX6ULL-C SBC easily. 

Forlinx i.MX 6ULL block diagram (left) and FETMX6ULL-C SoM (right)
The OKMX6ULL-C SBC serves as an evaluation platform that is loaded with several peripherals such as dual Gigabit ethernet ports, one LCD connector, two USB 2.0 hosts, support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G (optionally).


Forlinx OKMX6ULL-C SBC front (left) and back (right)
There is also a 40-pin header which features common interfaces as UART, SPI, I2C, ADC, PWM, etc.  The unboxing below features both the SBC and the SoM from Forlinx.

Forlinx OKMX6ULL-C SBC unboxing

Specifications listed for the FETMX6ULL-C System on Module include:

  • Processor System:
    • NXP i.MX6ULL Arm Cortex-A7(800MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 512MB DDR3
    • 8GB eMMC
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Display/Audio:
    • RGB 24-bit, up to 366 x 768 WXGA resolution
    • 1x channel 8-bit(DVP) (up to 5 Megapixel)
    • Software video codec (unspecified)
    • 1x eSAI (enhanced serial audio interface by NXP)
    • 1x SPDIF
  • USB: 
    • 2x USB
  • I/O Interface:
    • 8x UART/IrDA, 8x PWM, 10x ADC
    • 1x QSPI, 4x I2C, 4x SPI, 2x CAN
  • OS:
    • Linux4.1.15+QT5.6
  • Operating temperature:
    • -40℃ to 85℃
  • Dimensions:
    • 40 x 29 mm
    • features board to board connector

Specifications listed for the OKMX6ULL-C Single Board Computer include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x SD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet LAN ports
    • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support
    • Mini PCIe for 4G
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x RGB888
    • 1x Phone
    • 1x MIC
    • 2x Speakers
  • USB: 
    • 2x USB2.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Interface:
    • 2x CAN 2.0B
    • 4x UART, 2x I2C, 2x SPI, 1x PWM
    • 3x LEDS
  • Other Features:
    • RTC
  • Power:
    •  5V DC

Further information

Pricing was not disclosed for the OKMX6ULL-C SBC nor the FETMX6ULL-C SoM. However, are available through Forlinx’s website. 

 

