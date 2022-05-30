Forlinx OKMX6ULL-C SBC powered by i.MX 6ULL processor from NXP

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Forlinx recently released the OKMX6ULL-C which is a Single Board Computer (SBC) that is compatible with their NXP based FETMX6ULL-C System on Module (SoM). The SoM features a i.MX 6ULL that contains a Cortex-A7 with a frequency of 800MHz, 512MB DDR3 and 8GB for eMMC storage.



The FETMX6ULL-C comes in a compact size (40 x 29mm) and it provides board-to-board connectors to interface with the OKMX6ULL-C SBC easily.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





Forlinx i.MX 6ULL block diagram (left) and FETMX6ULL-C SoM (right)

(click images to enlarge)

The OKMX6ULL-C SBC serves as an evaluation platform that is loaded with several peripherals such as dual Gigabit ethernet ports, one LCD connector, two USB 2.0 hosts, support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G (optionally).



Forlinx OKMX6ULL-C SBC front (left) and back (right)

(click images to enlarge)

There is also a 40-pin header which features common interfaces as UART, SPI, I2C, ADC, PWM, etc. The unboxing below features both the SBC and the SoM from Forlinx.

Forlinx OKMX6ULL-C SBC unboxing

Specifications listed for the FETMX6ULL-C System on Module include:

Processor System: NXP i.MX6ULL Arm Cortex-A7(800MHz)

Memory/Storage: 512MB DDR3 8GB eMMC

Connectivity: 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports

Display/Audio: RGB 24-bit, up to 366 x 768 WXGA resolution 1x channel 8-bit(DVP) (up to 5 Megapixel) Software video codec (unspecified) 1x eSAI (enhanced serial audio interface by NXP) 1x SPDIF

USB: 2x USB

I/O Interface: 8x UART/IrDA, 8x PWM, 10x ADC 1x QSPI, 4x I2C, 4x SPI, 2x CAN

OS: Linux4.1.15+QT5.6

Operating temperature: -40℃ to 85℃

Dimensions: 40 x 29 mm features board to board connector



Specifications listed for the OKMX6ULL-C Single Board Computer include:

Storage: 1x SD card slot

Connectivity: 2x Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet LAN ports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support Mini PCIe for 4G

Display/Audio: 1x RGB888 1x Phone 1x MIC 2x Speakers

USB: 2x USB2.0 Type-A 1x USB Type-C

I/O Interface: 2x CAN 2.0B 4x UART, 2x I2C, 2x SPI, 1x PWM 3x LEDS

Other Features: RTC

Power: 5V DC



Further information

Pricing was not disclosed for the OKMX6ULL-C SBC nor the FETMX6ULL-C SoM. However, are available through Forlinx’s website.