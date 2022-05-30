Forlinx OKMX6ULL-C SBC powered by i.MX 6ULL processor from NXP

Forlinx OKMX6ULL-C SBC powered by i.MX 6ULL processor from NXPMay 29, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 106 views
Forlinx recently released the OKMX6ULL-C which is a Single Board Computer (SBC) that is compatible with their NXP based FETMX6ULL-C System on Module (SoM). The SoM features a i.MX 6ULL that contains a Cortex-A7 with a frequency of 800MHz, 512MB DDR3 and 8GB for eMMC storage.
The FETMX6ULL-C comes in a compact size (40 x 29mm) and it provides board-to-board connectors to interface with the OKMX6ULL-C SBC easily.
The OKMX6ULL-C SBC serves as an evaluation platform that is loaded with several peripherals such as dual Gigabit ethernet ports, one LCD connector, two USB 2.0 hosts, support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G (optionally).
There is also a 40-pin header which features common interfaces as UART, SPI, I2C, ADC, PWM, etc. The unboxing below features both the SBC and the SoM from Forlinx.
Specifications listed for the FETMX6ULL-C System on Module include:
- Processor System:
- NXP i.MX6ULL Arm Cortex-A7(800MHz)
- Memory/Storage:
- 512MB DDR3
- 8GB eMMC
- Connectivity:
- 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Display/Audio:
- RGB 24-bit, up to 366 x 768 WXGA resolution
- 1x channel 8-bit(DVP) (up to 5 Megapixel)
- Software video codec (unspecified)
- 1x eSAI (enhanced serial audio interface by NXP)
- 1x SPDIF
- USB:
- 2x USB
- I/O Interface:
- 8x UART/IrDA, 8x PWM, 10x ADC
- 1x QSPI, 4x I2C, 4x SPI, 2x CAN
- OS:
- Linux4.1.15+QT5.6
- Operating temperature:
- -40℃ to 85℃
- Dimensions:
- 40 x 29 mm
- features board to board connector
Specifications listed for the OKMX6ULL-C Single Board Computer include:
- Storage:
- 1x SD card slot
- Connectivity:
- 2x Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet LAN ports
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support
- Mini PCIe for 4G
- Display/Audio:
- 1x RGB888
- 1x Phone
- 1x MIC
- 2x Speakers
- USB:
- 2x USB2.0 Type-A
- 1x USB Type-C
- I/O Interface:
- 2x CAN 2.0B
- 4x UART, 2x I2C, 2x SPI, 1x PWM
- 3x LEDS
- Other Features:
- RTC
- Power:
- 5V DC
Further information
Pricing was not disclosed for the OKMX6ULL-C SBC nor the FETMX6ULL-C SoM. However, are available through Forlinx’s website.
