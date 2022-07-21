Forlinx introduces OK6254-C SBC based on TI’s Sitara AM6254 processor

Forlinx introduces OK6254-C SBC based on TI’s Sitara AM6254 processorJul 20, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 264 views
Last month at Embedded World 2022, Forlinx presented the OK6254-C Single Board Computer (SBC) compatible with a System-on-Module powered by the newest quad-core Sitara AM625 processor from Texas Instruments. This SBC offers 8GB of eMMC, triple displays ,dual LAN ports, and optional cellular connectivity.
The FET6254-C SoM uses the Sitara AM623 chip, which combines a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.4GHz), a Cortex-M4F real-time core (up to 400MHz) and an AXE1-16M GPU that supports OpenGL ES 3.1 and OpenCL 3.0 and Vulkan 1.2.
