Forlinx introduces OK6254-C SBC based on TI’s Sitara AM6254 processor

Jul 20, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 264 views

Last month at Embedded World 2022, Forlinx presented the OK6254-C Single Board Computer (SBC) compatible with a System-on-Module powered by the newest quad-core Sitara AM625 processor from Texas Instruments. This SBC offers 8GB of eMMC, triple displays ,dual LAN ports, and optional cellular connectivity. 

The FET6254-C SoM uses the Sitara AM623 chip, which combines a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.4GHz), a Cortex-M4F real-time core (up to 400MHz) and an AXE1-16M GPU that supports OpenGL ES 3.1 and OpenCL 3.0 and Vulkan 1.2. 

FET6254-C SoM SBC
(click image to enlarge)

The RAM can be upgraded up to 2GB, unlike the eMMC flash storage which is set to 8GB. The SBC includes a MicroSD card socket, 2Kbit EEPROM and 128Mbit QSPI flash for additional storage. 


Debix Model A SBC top
(click image to enlarge)

The triple display interface consists of a 16-bit RGB parallel interface, two dual-channel LVDS ports. Forlinx recommends their own 10.1’’ LVDS module, 7’’ LCD module, as well as the OV5645 camera module for quick product integration.

This SoM is also available with other processor models i.e. the single-core AM6251 and the dual-core AM6252. The product page shows a quick comparison table between the AM335x and the AM62x processor family.


AM335x vs AM62x comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

The company also provided a short demo from Embedded World 2022 showcasing the OK6254-C SBC driving three simultaneous displays.

OK6254-C SBC demo

 

 

Specifications listed for the FET625x-C SoM include:

  • Processor System:
    • TI AM6254, Cortex-A53 4-core processor(up to 1.4GHz)
    • Cortex-M4F (up to 400MHz)
    • AXE1-16M (up to 500MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB DDR4 (2GB optional)
    • 8GB eMMC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40 to 85℃
  • Power:
    • 5V DC
  • Dimensions:
    • 60 x 38mm
    • 4x 80-pin Board-to-board connector

Specifications listed for the OK6254-C carrier board include:

  • Storage:
    • 128Mbit QSPI 
    • 2Kbit EEPROM
    • 1x MicroSD card slot (up to 104MB/s) 
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x LVDS dual asynchronous channel (up to 1080×800 @60fps)
    • 1x 16-bit RGB parallel via FPC connector (up to 1024×600 @60fps)
    • 1x headphone output, 1x MIC input
  • Camera:
    • 1x FPC connector
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
    • IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi (via On-board AW-CM358M, up to 433.3Mbps)
    • Bluetooth 5.0 (up to 3Mbps)
    • 1x MicroSIM card slot (optional)
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 2.0 Host 
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS485
    • 2x CAN FD, 2x I2C, 1x SPI (via pin headers)
    • 16x ADC pins (via pin headers)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x 20-pin JTAG
    • 3x Debug UART
    • 1x Onboard RTC
  • Power:
    • DC 5V/3A (Type-C)
  • Dimensions:
    • 190 x 130mm

 Further information

Forlinx didn’t specify the cost for the FET625x-C SoM or the OK6254-C SBC. The SoM, the SBC and the recommended accessories (i.e. displays, camera, etc.) can be found on the “Accessories” section of the product page.

 

