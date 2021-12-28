Tiger Lake-U Type 10 module targets mobile applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon’s “NanoCOM-TGU” Type 10 module features Tiger Lake-U “E” and “GRE” with up to 16GB LPDDR4x with optional ECC, an up to 256GB NVMe drive, a 2.5GbE controller, and I/O including 4x PCIe, 2x SATA, DDI, eDP, and 10x USB including 2x Gen2.



In November, Aaeon announced a 95 x 95mm COM-TGUC6 COM Express Compact Type 6 module, which despite the name is larger than most community backed SBCs these days. Now, the company has followed up with a Type 10 module with a Raspberry Pi like 84 x 55mm footprint.

The NanoCOM-TGU is only the second Type 10 Tiger Lake module we have seen after Advantech’s SOM-7583. No OS support was listed, but we imagine that like the SOM-7583, Linux and Windows are supported.







NanoCOM-TGU, front and back

The NanoCOM-TGU module is designed for embedded mobile applications such as telematics, public sectors, and industrial automation gear. The mobile angle builds on Tiger Lake ULP’s 12-28W power consumption, which is on the low side compared to most Core class processors. Aaeon lists 15W to 28W consumption for all its CPU options except for the dual-core Celeron 6305E with 15W TDP. Overall module consumption is listed as “12V @2.75A , full loading (stable)” for the industrial Core i7-1185GRE part.

In addition to the Celeron, Aaeon supplies 3x Core “E” (Embedded) Tiger Lake ULP3 models up to a quad-core, 1.8GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-1187G7E. You can also choose among 3x industrial “GRE” models with optional -40 to 85°C support (0 to 60°C by default) and In-band ECC RAM. The GRE models add TSN and Intel TCC networking sync features plus Intel Safety Island functional safety (FuSa) technology.

The specs are almost identical to that of Advantech’s SOM-7583 except that Aaeon offers larger capacity NVMe SSD options. The SOM-7583, meanwhile, sports a wide-range 8.5-20V input and optional CAN.

You can load up to 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 RAM and store data via a PCIe NVMe SSD ranging from 64GB to 256GB. The module also supports dual SATA III interfaces and there is an Intel I225-LM 2.5GbE controller with Wake-on-LAN support.







NanoCOM-TGU and block diagram

The NanoCOM-TGU enables dual displays via eDP and DDI, which on selected SKUs are powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics. There is also an HD Audio interface.

Major interfaces include 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 8x USB 2.0, 2x 2-wire UART, and 8-bit GPIO. Expansion features include I2C, LPC, SMBus, and 4x PCIe x1. As with Advantech’s module, the PCIe is likely limited to Gen3 rather than the Gen4 interfaces found on many Tiger Lake Type 6 modules.

The 12V module ships with a watchdog, TPM, and 0-90%, non-condensing, relative humidity tolerance. A CPU fan, heatspreader, and ATX form-factor ECB-920A-A11-0001 carrier board are optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “new” NanoCOM-TGU. More information may be found in Aaeon’s product page. We do not yet see the press release the company sent to us on Aaeon’s website.

