Ryzen Embedded 3000 based PC equipped with up to 6x LAN ports

Nov 23, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 202 views

SolidRun recently unveiled an industrial-grade PC built around the AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processor. The Bedrock PC comes with up to 4x 2.5GbE LAN ports, 2x 10GbE LAN ports, 3x M.2 2280 sockets and optional wireless connectivity.

According to the product page, the Bedrock PC integrates the 6 nm Zen 3 Ryzen V3C48 processor:

Bedrock PC block diagram (left) and V3C48 performance (right)
(click images to enlarge)

For storage, there are three conduction cooled NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 with optional power loss protection. The device also has a redundant SPI Flash to BIOS corruption in addition to WDT and TPM 2.0 support.

The device also integrates 2x SODIMM sockets supporting up to 64GB DDR5 @4800MHz (ECC/non-ECC).

As seen in the image below, there are two 10GbE SFP+ ports supporting copper and fiber optic cable. Also, there are four 2.5GbE LAN RJ45 ports (Intel i226)for additional connectivity. 

     
Bedrock PC front (left) and modular design (right) 
(click images to enlarge)

There is also optional wireless connectivity support via an M.2 2230 slot for Wi-Fi 6E/BT 5.3 (Intel AX210) and a M.2 3042/3052 slot for 4G/5G. 

Other peripherals found on this product are 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB 2.0 and 1x mini-USB for serial console. The device can be powered using a Phoenix terminal supporting 12V-60V DC.

   
DIN rail support (left) and cooling system (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The Bedrock PC’s chassis is made of aluminum and the device comes in three different variants, 30W (45 x 160 x 130mm), 60W 73  160 x 130mm) and Tile (29 x 160 x 130mm). Mounting brackets are available for DIN-rail, wall mount and ruggedized stand. 

The standard operating temperature ranges from 0ºC to 70ºC, while the industrial operating temperature ranges from 40ºC to 85ºC.

Further information

SolidRun didn’t provide details about pricing, but they mentioned that samples are expected to be available by the end of January 2023.

The Bedrock PC is compatible with Windows 10/11/IoT and Ubuntu; documentation will be available under the company’s wiki which can be located here. Refer to the product page on SolidRun’s website for more information.

