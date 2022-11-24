Ryzen Embedded 3000 based PC equipped with up to 6x LAN ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SolidRun recently unveiled an industrial-grade PC built around the AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processor. The Bedrock PC comes with up to 4x 2.5GbE LAN ports, 2x 10GbE LAN ports, 3x M.2 2280 sockets and optional wireless connectivity.

According to the product page, the Bedrock PC integrates the 6 nm Zen 3 Ryzen V3C48 processor:

