TI Sitara AM62x based SoM from Variscite starts at $33.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Variscite launched earlier this month the VAR-SOM-AM62 built around the AM62x processor from Texas Instruments. This SoM comes with up to 4GB DDR4, 128GB eMMC, dual-band Wi-Fi/BLE 5.2, dual GbE and flexible multimedia support.

The VAR-SOM-AM62 can be ordered with the TI 6252 (Dual-core) or the TI 6254 (Quad-core) processors.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

