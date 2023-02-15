TI Sitara AM62x based SoM from Variscite starts at $33.00

TI Sitara AM62x based SoM from Variscite starts at $33.00Feb 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 162 views
Variscite launched earlier this month the VAR-SOM-AM62 built around the AM62x processor from Texas Instruments. This SoM comes with up to 4GB DDR4, 128GB eMMC, dual-band Wi-Fi/BLE 5.2, dual GbE and flexible multimedia support.
The VAR-SOM-AM62 can be ordered with the TI 6252 (Dual-core) or the TI 6254 (Quad-core) processors.
- AM625x — Quad-core Cortex-A53 (up to 1.4GHz); Single core Cortex M4F (up to 400MHz); 3D GPU w/ OpenGL ES 3.1& Vulkan 1.2