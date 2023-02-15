All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
TI Sitara AM62x based SoM from Variscite starts at $33.00

Feb 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 162 views

Variscite launched earlier this month the VAR-SOM-AM62 built around the AM62x processor from Texas Instruments. This SoM comes with up to 4GB DDR4, 128GB eMMC, dual-band Wi-Fi/BLE 5.2, dual GbE and flexible multimedia support.

The VAR-SOM-AM62 can be ordered with the TI 6252 (Dual-core) or the TI 6254 (Quad-core) processors.

  • AM625x — Quad-core Cortex-A53 (up to 1.4GHz); Single core Cortex M4F (up to 400MHz); 3D GPU w/ OpenGL ES 3.1& Vulkan 1.2

     
VAR-SOM-AM62 block diagram (left) and AM625x block diagram (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The datasheet which can be found here, specifies that the industrial variant of this System-on-Module includes 2x Programmable Real-Time Unit Subsystem (PRUSS, up to 333MHz) with support for GPIOs, I2C, UART and External ADC.

The SoM is available with 512MB up to 4GB of DDR4. Similarly, the storage can be specified with 8GB up to 128GB of eMMC which can be used for booting up or storage.


VAR-SOM-AM62 top and bottom
(click image to enlarge)

For wireless connectivity, the device can be ordered with built-in certified dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n + Bluetooth 5.2/BLE or built-in certified single band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n + Bluetooth 5.1/BLE.

The VAR-SOM-AM62 includes 2x Gigabit Ethernet PHY; the 2nd ethernet port is available over RGMII2/RMII2. The multimedia interface includes 3x I2S (McASP), Line-in/out, a digital microphone, 2x OLDI/LVDS interface 4-lane each (up to 1920×[email protected]) and 1x MIPI CSI2 – CMOS Serial camera Interface 4-lanes.


Symphony evaluation kit block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This SOM operates at 3.3V and measures about 67.8 x 33 x 3.4 mm. Its industrial operating temperature ranges from -40 to 85°C while the extended operating temperature ranges from 0 to 85°C.

The company is also selling evaluation kits to easily get access to the VAR-SOM-AM62 peripherals. See the board layout image below for reference.


VAR-SOM-AM62 dev kit peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

A representative from Variscite mentioned that these VAR-SOM-AM62 modules start at $33.00. Refer to the product page for more information. Lastly, the Wiki for this specific product can be found here, although it seems to be a work in progress.

