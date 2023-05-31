Compulab presents low-cost NXP i.MX93 embedded platform

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Compulab introduced today a low-cost embedded device built around a dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 and the Arm Ethos U-65 microNPU. The company has also launched a compatible carrier board with mainline Linux support and RTOS.

The Compulab UCM-iMX93 is built around the same NXP processor as the VAR-SOM-MX93 (Variscite) launched earlier this year. There are three SoM variants available: the C1700D (Dual-Core), the C1500D (industrial temp. grade) and the C1700S (Single-Core).

— ADVERTISEMENT —

