All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Compulab presents low-cost NXP i.MX93 embedded platform

May 31, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 397 views

Compulab introduced today a low-cost embedded device built around a dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 and the Arm Ethos U-65 microNPU. The company has also launched a compatible carrier board with mainline Linux support and RTOS.

The Compulab UCM-iMX93 is built around the same NXP processor as the VAR-SOM-MX93 (Variscite) launched earlier this year. There are three SoM variants available: the C1700D (Dual-Core), the C1500D (industrial temp. grade) and the C1700S (Single-Core).

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • NXP i.MX 93 — Dual-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.7GHz); Single-core Cortex-M33 (up to 250MHz), Ethos-U65 microNPU


i MX93 block diagram (left) and UCM-iMX93 block diagram (right)
(click images to enlarge)

All SoM variants include the real-time Arm Cortex-M33 co-processor. The SoM can be ordered with 512MB/1GB/2GB DRAM and 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB eMMC.

Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 support is optional. The datasheet indicates that the SoM provides support for up to 79x GPIOs, 7x SPI, 6x I2C, 7x UART, 2x I2C/SAI, 4x ADC channels and 6x PWM. 

     
UCM-iMX93 Evaluation Kit
(click images to enlarge)

Compulab has also launched an evaluation kit (UCM-iMX93) which includes a SB-UCMIMX93 carrier board, a 5″ WXGA LCD w/ capacitive touch panel, Wi-Fi antennas, USB cables and a 12V power supply as shown above. Refer to the Compulab Wiki for more information.

Furthermore, the company states that they will provide “technical support for 12 months and the Eval Kit will be accepted for refund if the user finds the product not suitable for his needs (45-day trial period).”

       
SB-UCMIMX93 carrier board (left) and UCM-iMX93 SoM (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The product page indicates that Compulab will provide mainline Linux, Yocto Project and RTOS support. 

Specifications listed for the UCM-iMX93 SoM include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 2GB LPDDR4 (16-bits wide)
    • Up to 64GB eMMC Flash 
  • Display:
    • MIPI-DSI, 4 data lanes (up to 1080p60)
    • LVDS, 4 lanes (up to 1366 x 768 p60)
    • Capacitive touch-screen support (via SPI & I2C)
  • Audio:
    • Up-to 2x I2S / SAI
    • S/PDIF input/output
  • Camera:
    • MIPI-CSI, 2 data lanes
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet port (MAC+PHY)
    • 2x RGMII
    • Certified 802.11ac Wi-Fi (optional)
    • Bluetooth 5.3 BLE (optional)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB2.0 dual-role ports
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 79x GPIO (3.3V/1.8V)
    • 1x SD/SDIO (1x additional SD/SDIO)
  • Other Features:
    • RTC
    • JTAG
  • Power:
    • 3.45V to 4.4V DC 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 70° C (commercial)
    • -20°C to 70° C (Extended, C1500D only)
    • -40°C to 85°C (Industrial, C1500D only)
  • Mechanical:
    • 2x 100 pin (0.4mm pitch connectors)
    • 28 x 38 x 4mm
    • 7g

Further information

The evaluation kit appears to costs $385.00 while the UCM-iMX93 SoM with 512MB RAM/8GB eMMC starts at $39.00. A Compulab representative mentioned that all these products are already available to order.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...