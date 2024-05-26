All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

DFRobot Releases New ESP32-UE and ESP32-E Modules Featuring External and PCB Antennas

May 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 150 views

DFRobot’s FireBeetle series has expanded with the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE (N16R2) and ESP32-E, robust IoT microcontrollers featuring the Tensilica LX6 dual-core processor. The ESP32-UE variant includes support for external Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas to boost communication range, along with a Lithium battery for portable use.

Both models share core specifications, such as a 240MHz clock speed, 520KB SRAM, 448KB ROM, 16MB Flash, and 2MB PSRAM, complemented by a 40MHz and a 32.768KHz crystal oscillator.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


FireBeetle 2 ESP32-E Pinout
(click image to enlarge)

These devices are certified to meet FCC, CE, TELEC, and KCC Wi-Fi standards and support Wi-Fi protocols up to 802.11n at 150 Mbps. They also accommodate Bluetooth V4.2 BR/EDR and BLE standards, making them versatile for a myriad of IoT projects.

The key distinction between the two variants is their antenna designs. The ESP32-E features an onboard PCB antenna, offering a cost-effective and durable solution ideal for space-limited projects. In contrast, the ESP32-UE’s external antennas extend its communication reach significantly.

FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE Pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Both modules are designed for versatility in power supply options, supporting both USB and external 3.7V lithium batteries with automatic switching. Their compact designs facilitate easy integration into PCB prototypes and they are compatible with various programming environments such as Arduino IDE, ESP-IDF, and MicroPython.

For detailed technical information and guidance on using these devices, please refer to DFRobot’s Wiki pages.

Specifications listed for the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE include:

  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x GDI
    • 1x I2S Port
  •  Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi (802.11n, up to 150 Mbps)
    • Bluetooth V4.2 BR/EDR & BLE
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 17x Digital Pins, 11x Analog Pins
    • 3x UART, 1x SPI, 1x I2C
    • 2x DAC, 7x Touch Interfaces
    • 16x PWM
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x WS2812 RGB LED
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 25.4 × 60mm
    • 23.4g

FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE
(click image to enlarge)
Further information

Both the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE and the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-E are priced at $12.90 on the DFRobot website. The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE variant also ships with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi & Bluetooth antenna according to the product page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...