DFRobot Releases New ESP32-UE and ESP32-E Modules Featuring External and PCB Antennas

DFRobot’s FireBeetle series has expanded with the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE (N16R2) and ESP32-E, robust IoT microcontrollers featuring the Tensilica LX6 dual-core processor. The ESP32-UE variant includes support for external Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas to boost communication range, along with a Lithium battery for portable use.

Both models share core specifications, such as a 240MHz clock speed, 520KB SRAM, 448KB ROM, 16MB Flash, and 2MB PSRAM, complemented by a 40MHz and a 32.768KHz crystal oscillator.