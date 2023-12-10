SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini with Dual-Core Xtensa Processor

SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini with Dual-Core Xtensa ProcessorDec 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 96 views
The SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini is an advanced microcontroller board incorporating the ESP32-PICO-MINI-N8R2 module from Espressif. This product aligns with the Pro Mini form factor and includes 2MB of PSRAM, expanding its capabilities for complex applications.
The ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini is designed for power and multitasking. It features two individually controllable CPU cores and an adjustable CPU clock frequency. A co-processor is included for tasks requiring minimal computing power, ensuring efficiency and energy-saving.
- ESP32-PICO-MINI-02 – Xtensa 32-bit LX6 dual core (up to 240MHz); 448KB ROM; 520 KB SRAM; 8MB SPI Flash; 2MB PSRAM