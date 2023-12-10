All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini with Dual-Core Xtensa Processor

Dec 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 96 views

The SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini is an advanced microcontroller board incorporating the ESP32-PICO-MINI-N8R2 module from Espressif. This product aligns with the Pro Mini form factor and includes 2MB of PSRAM, expanding its capabilities for complex applications.

The ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini is designed for power and multitasking. It features two individually controllable CPU cores and an adjustable CPU clock frequency. A co-processor is included for tasks requiring minimal computing power, ensuring efficiency and energy-saving.

  • ESP32-PICO-MINI-02 – Xtensa 32-bit LX6 dual core (up to 240MHz); 448KB ROM; 520 KB SRAM; 8MB SPI Flash; 2MB PSRAM


ESP32-PICO module
(click image to enlarge)

The module supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, with up to 150 Mbps data rate. It offers Bluetooth V4.2 BR/EDR and LE, enhancing its range of applications. The ESP32 chip’s sleep current is under 5μA, suitable for battery-powered devices.

It includes a range of peripherals like UART, SPI, SDIO, I2C, and more. The board also supports a Two-Wire Automotive Interface, Ethernet, and has a Qwiic connector for easy integration.

For flexible power supply on the SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini, users typically utilize the VCC/GND pins with a USB to Serial adapter. Alternatively, for external or portable applications, power can be provided via the GND/RAW pins along the GPIO edge, keeping in mind the AP2112K’s maximum input voltage of 6V.


ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The board’s serial programming pins are FTDI compatible and are optimized for use with the CH340 USB to Serial breakout. For those looking to use the GND/RAW pins, soldering a JST Angle Connector – Through-Hole 2-Pin is advised since it offers flexibility and connectivity for various project requirements.

Additional technical details can be found on the SparkFun’s GitHub repository and their Wiki pages.


ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini + programmer
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini include:

  • Wi-Fi:
    • Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n
    • A-MPDU and A-MSDU aggregation
    • 0.4 µs guard interval support
    • Center frequency range of operating channel: 2412 ~ 2484 MHz
  • Bluetooth:
    • Bluetooth V4.2 BR/EDR & Bluetooth LE
    • Class-1, class-2 & class-3 transmitter
    • AFH
    • CVSD and SBC
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 30x I/Os
    • 1x Qwiic connector (I2C)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB to UART Type-C port
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • USB to UART chip (CH343P)
  • Other Features:
    • CAN interface chip (TJA1051T/3/1J)
    • Screen backlight boost chip (MP3302DJ-LF-Z)
    • RS485 transceiver chip (SP3485)
    • 3x Status LEDs
    • 1x Boot button, 1x Reset button
  • Power:
    • 3.7V single lithium battery header
    • Lithium battery recharge manager (CS8501)
    • 800mA low-noise LDO
  • Mechanical:
    • 1.3” x 0.7”

Further information

The ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini can be obtained for $9.95 from the SparkFun’s online store.

