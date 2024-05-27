All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Olimex’s Open Source iMX8MPlus SOM & EVB for Industrial, ML, and Vision Applications with 2.3 TOPS NPU

May 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 106 views

The iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND is a system on module developed by Olimex, designed for use in industrial applications, machine learning, and machine vision. It operates within an industrial-grade temperature range of -45 to +85°C, which makes it suitable for environments with extreme conditions.

The module is powered by a Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor clocked at 1600 MHz and an ARM Cortex-M7 running at 800 MHz. It includes 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and supports multiple storage configurations via its 3 x SDIO eMMC 5.1 interfaces. For graphics, the module utilizes Vivante GC520L and GC7000UL GPUs, and supports various video codecs including HDMI 2.0 HD1080p60 for H.264 and H.265, as well as VP8 and VP9.

iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, the module features two Gigabit Ethernet ports, with one supporting Time-Sensitive Networking, two MIPI-CSI camera interfaces, one ISP camera, two USB3 ports with OTG capability, and a PCIe 3.0 slot. It also includes 2x CAN FD, 3x SPI, 5x I2C, 4x UART 5Mbit, and 4x PWM for additional peripheral connectivity.

A notable feature of the iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND is its integration of a Neural Processing Unit with a capability of 2.3 TOPS, facilitating efficient on-module processing of machine learning algorithms and neural network models. This feature is particularly useful in edge computing applications where rapid data processing is required.

iMX8MP-SOM-EVB-IND
(click image to enlarge)

The module’s design and development are supported by KiCad, and it adheres to the CERN Open Hardware Licence Version 2 – Strongly Reciprocal. Design sources for the module are available on GitHub, providing an opportunity for customization and modification as needed by users.

Olimex also provides an evaluation board, the iMX8MP-SOM-EVB-IND, which extends the functionality of the SOM. This evaluation board includes additional connectivity options such as two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, USB 3.0 hosts, and PCIe 3.0, as well as multimedia interfaces like microphone and headphone connectors.

iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND is available at a starting price of €70.00 for a single unit, with a reduced price of €64.40 per unit for orders of 1000 pieces or more. Meanwhile, the iMX8MP-SOM-EVB-IND is priced at €50.00.

