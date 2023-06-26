All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
M5Stack Basic Core comes with aluminum alloy enclosure

Jun 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 146 views

Today, M5Stack launched a limited edition of the M5Stack Core host which is based on the Espressif ESP32 chipset. The CORE Metal is equipped with a 2” IPS display, buttons, multiple I/Os and it’s compatible with Arduino, MicroPython and other user-friendly programming platforms. 

 

This limited edition device features the same ESP32 microcontroller as the standard ESP32 Basic Core IoT Development kit also from M5Stack.

  • ESP32-D0WDQ6-V3Dual-core Xtensa 32-bit LX6 (up to 240 MHz) w/ support for FPU and DSP instructions


ESP32-D0WDQ6-V3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The CORE Metal is equipped with 16MB FLASH memory and an integrated 2.0” full-color high-definition IPS display panel (320 x 240, 853 nits), along with a built-in speaker and a MicroSD card slot for storage.


M5Stack CORE Metal sides
(click image to enlarge)

As shown below, the device provides a wide range of interfaces, including ADC, DAC, I2C, UART, SPI, and 15x IO pins.

   
M5Stack CORE Metal
(click images to enlarge)

For software examples, refer to the M5Stack GitHub repository. The product page also mentions that this product is compatible with UIFlow (block-based), MicroPython, Arduino and NET nanoFramework.

The required drivers for Windows, Mac and Linux can be found on the Core Metal product page.

Specifications listed for the CORE metal include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16MB Flash
    • MicroSD card slot (up to 16GB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2” Full color HD IPS display (ILI9342C)
    • 1W-0928 speaker
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2.4 GHz (up to 150 Mbps)
    • Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR & BLE
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 15x I/Os 
    • 1x Grove I2C connector
    • 3x User buttons
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • USB chip (CH9102F)
  • Power:
    • 5V @500mA
    • 110mAh @3.7V battery
  • Mechanical:
    • 54 x 54 x 18mm
    • 42g

The M5Stack Basic Core with aluminum alloy enclosure can be obtained for $29.90 on the M5Stack online store.

