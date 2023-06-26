M5Stack Basic Core comes with aluminum alloy enclosure

M5Stack Basic Core comes with aluminum alloy enclosureJun 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 146 views
Today, M5Stack launched a limited edition of the M5Stack Core host which is based on the Espressif ESP32 chipset. The CORE Metal is equipped with a 2” IPS display, buttons, multiple I/Os and it’s compatible with Arduino, MicroPython and other user-friendly programming platforms.
This limited edition device features the same ESP32 microcontroller as the standard ESP32 Basic Core IoT Development kit also from M5Stack.
- ESP32-D0WDQ6-V3 — Dual-core Xtensa 32-bit LX6 (up to 240 MHz) w/ support for FPU and DSP instructions