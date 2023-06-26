M5Stack Basic Core comes with aluminum alloy enclosure

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today, M5Stack launched a limited edition of the M5Stack Core host which is based on the Espressif ESP32 chipset. The CORE Metal is equipped with a 2” IPS display, buttons, multiple I/Os and it’s compatible with Arduino, MicroPython and other user-friendly programming platforms.

This limited edition device features the same ESP32 microcontroller as the standard ESP32 Basic Core IoT Development kit also from M5Stack.

