M5Stack CoreS3 SE with 2.0″ Capacitive Touch Display and 16-bit I2S Amplifier

The M5Stack CoreS3 SE, a streamlined version of the third-generation CoreS3 unit from the M5Stack series, is engineered for IoT applications, smart home systems, and industrial automation. This device supports key programming platforms such as Arduino and UIFlow, enhancing its adaptability for diverse project requirements.

The M5Stack CoreS3 SE is powered by the ESP32-S3 chip, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor running at 240MHz and supporting 2.4G Wi-Fi. It includes 16MB of FLASH and 8MB of PSRAM, ensuring ample capacity for complex programming and significant data storage. Additionally, it has a MicroSD card slot for further storage expansion.