M5Stack CoreS3 SE with 2.0″ Capacitive Touch Display and 16-bit I2S Amplifier

May 31, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 70 views

The M5Stack CoreS3 SE, a streamlined version of the third-generation CoreS3 unit from the M5Stack series, is engineered for IoT applications, smart home systems, and industrial automation. This device supports key programming platforms such as Arduino and UIFlow, enhancing its adaptability for diverse project requirements.

The M5Stack CoreS3 SE is powered by the ESP32-S3 chip, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor running at 240MHz and supporting 2.4G Wi-Fi. It includes 16MB of FLASH and 8MB of PSRAM, ensuring ample capacity for complex programming and significant data storage. Additionally, it has a MicroSD card slot for further storage expansion.

ESP32-s3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The unit features a 2.0″ capacitive touch IPS screen, protected by a high-strength glass panel, facilitating enhanced user interaction. For ease of use, the device includes an independent power button and a reset button with a built-in delay circuit, aiding users in entering program download mode through a long press.

Audio output in the CoreS3 SE is driven by a high-fidelity 16-bit I2S amplifier chip (AW88298), powering a built-in 1W speaker. It also includes an ES7210 audio decoding chip for dual microphone input, catering to advanced audio processing needs.


M5Stack CoreS3 SE multiple views
(click image to enlarge)

The device’s power management is efficiently managed by the AXP2101 chip, complemented by a 4-way power flow control circuit that minimizes power consumption. The controller also facilitates efficient firmware management and robust connectivity through a Type-C interface supporting OTG and CDC functions. Additionally, the inclusion of the BM8563 RTC chip provides precise timing and sleep-timer wake functions, essential for power management in IoT applications.


M5Stack CoreS3 SE main features
(click image to enlarge)

The M5Stack CoreS3 SE streamlines its design by omitting the camera, proximity sensor, IMU, and compass found in the M5CoreS3. It features a medium grey color, an extended glass touch panel in place of the camera, and excludes the DinBase base, focusing on essential functionalities.

The M5CoreS3 SE is available for $38.90 through the M5Stack official online store.

