The Digilent Zmod SDR Is a Comprehensive Tool for RF & SDR Applications

Digilent recently launched the Zmod SDR which is a sophisticated digitizer specifically designed for software-defined radio and RF applications. This device includes a dual-channel ADC with an integrated front end, suitable for any SYZYGY compatible carrier board.

The Zmod SDR features dual-channel, single-ended channels with a 14-bit resolution, delivering an absolute resolution of 61 μV. The input range is ±1 V, and it offers a maximum sample rate of 122.88 MS/s. This high rate allows for under-sampling, capable of capturing signals with frequencies much higher than the baseline sample rate’s Nyquist frequency would normally allow.