ZOTAC ZBOX PRO Series: External GPU Boxes Featuring NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation Professional-Grade GPUs

May 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 75 views

ZOTAC has recently launched the ZBOX PRO External Graphics Box series, engineered to enhance the graphics and computing performance of Mini PCs and notebooks. The series includes three models, with the EGB AD5000 featuring up to 9728 CUDA cores.

Each model in the ZBOX PRO series is equipped with NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs, providing significant computational power and graphics performance. These GPUs support real-time ray tracing, advanced graphics rendering, and accelerated artificial intelligence, making them ideal for intensive tasks in creative, design, and engineering fields.

  • EGB AD5000: The most powerful model, equipped with a NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPU, 16GB GDDR6 on a 256-bit interface, 9728 CUDA cores, and a boost clock of 2115 MHz.
  • EGB AD3500: A mid-range option with the NVIDIA RTX 3500, featuring 12GB GDDR6, 5120 CUDA cores, and a boost clock of 2250 MHz.
  • EGB AD2000: The entry-level model, which includes a NVIDIA RTX 2000 GPU, 8GB GDDR6, 3072 CUDA cores, and the highest boost clock of 2395 MHz.


ZBOX PRO EXTERNAL GPU BOX Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)
The series supports robust connectivity options, including three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs for resolutions up to 7690×4320 at 60Hz and a Thunderbolt 3 port for high-speed data transfer.

Each unit combines a compact 2.67-liter design with an active cooling system and a large ventilated chassis. The models are also VESA mount ready, ensuring easy integration into various professional environments.


ZBOX PRO EXTERNAL GPU BOX Components
(click image to enlarge)

All models are compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10 IoT ENT LTSC, and Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS. Each unit is shipped with a universal AC adapter, a power cord, a Thunderbolt cable, and a VESA mounting kit, providing everything needed for immediate setup.


ZBOX PRO EXTERNAL GPU BOX
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

ZOTAC has yet to announce pricing details. However, product pages for the ZP-EGB-AD2000, ZP-EGB-AD3500, and ZP-EGB-AD5000 are now available for those seeking more information or to check availability.

