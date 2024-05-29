ZOTAC ZBOX PRO Series: External GPU Boxes Featuring NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation Professional-Grade GPUs

ZOTAC ZBOX PRO Series: External GPU Boxes Featuring NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation Professional-Grade GPUsMay 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 75 views
ZOTAC has recently launched the ZBOX PRO External Graphics Box series, engineered to enhance the graphics and computing performance of Mini PCs and notebooks. The series includes three models, with the EGB AD5000 featuring up to 9728 CUDA cores.
Each model in the ZBOX PRO series is equipped with NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs, providing significant computational power and graphics performance. These GPUs support real-time ray tracing, advanced graphics rendering, and accelerated artificial intelligence, making them ideal for intensive tasks in creative, design, and engineering fields.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- EGB AD5000: The most powerful model, equipped with a NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPU, 16GB GDDR6 on a 256-bit interface, 9728 CUDA cores, and a boost clock of 2115 MHz.
- EGB AD3500: A mid-range option with the NVIDIA RTX 3500, featuring 12GB GDDR6, 5120 CUDA cores, and a boost clock of 2250 MHz.
- EGB AD2000: The entry-level model, which includes a NVIDIA RTX 2000 GPU, 8GB GDDR6, 3072 CUDA cores, and the highest boost clock of 2395 MHz.