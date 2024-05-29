ZOTAC ZBOX PRO Series: External GPU Boxes Featuring NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation Professional-Grade GPUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ZOTAC has recently launched the ZBOX PRO External Graphics Box series, engineered to enhance the graphics and computing performance of Mini PCs and notebooks. The series includes three models, with the EGB AD5000 featuring up to 9728 CUDA cores.

Each model in the ZBOX PRO series is equipped with NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs, providing significant computational power and graphics performance. These GPUs support real-time ray tracing, advanced graphics rendering, and accelerated artificial intelligence, making them ideal for intensive tasks in creative, design, and engineering fields.

