Open frame panel PCs offer a choice of V1000, Whiskey Lake, and Apollo Lake

Ibase’s IP65-protected, 27-inch “OFP-W2700” panel PC runs Linux or Win 10 on a choice of Ryzen V1000, Whiskey Lake, or Apollo Lake along with SATA, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and up to 3x M.2.



Ibase announced a 27-inch, open frame panel PC series that comes in three x86 flavors that support Linux Kernel 4+ or Windows 10. The OFP-W2700 series provides both portrait and landscape display modes. The semi-rugged, IP65-protected systems support both indoor and semi-outdoor environments for infotainment terminal and self-service kiosk applications. One image suggests the product is just the thing for a gym treadmill display.

The three OFP-W2700 models are as follows:

OFP-W2700-PCV16 — AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B; 4x 2.0/3.6GHz

— AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B; 4x 2.0/3.6GHz OFP-W2700-PCI86 — Intel 8th Gen Core i7-8665UE (Whiskey Lake); 4x 1.7GHz/4.4GHz

— Intel 8th Gen Core i7-8665UE (Whiskey Lake); 4x 1.7GHz/4.4GHz OFP-W2700-PCI50 — Intel Atom x7-E3950 (Apollo Lake); 4x 1.6GHz/2GHz





OFP-W2700 display (left) and three CPU/back-panel options

The Ibase OFP panel PCs feature a flat bezel open frame design with support for customize housings. The Apollo Lake based OFP-W2700-PCI50 is a larger sibling to Ibase’s similar, 15-inch OFP-151-PC and 21-inch OFP-2100-PC open frame panel PCs, which run on an Apollo Lake Pentium N4200. These products were announced along with a 21-inch OFP-2100-PC running on 7th Gen Kaby Lake back in 2018.

Most of the features are the same between the three models, including the panel display, ruggedization, and most of the I/O aside from display ports and expansion slots. The Ryzen Embedded V1000 and Whiskey Lake models have the most in common.

The OFP-W2700 systems are equipped with a 27-inch, 1920 x 1080 projected, 10-point capacitive touchscreen with optional “IR cut solution” touch support. The screens provide 1:1000 contrast ratios, 178/178 viewing angles, 85 percent light transmission, 16.7M maximum colors, and 30K backlight hours.

Each of the three models is available in two SKUs: one with 250 cd/m2 brightness and a wide-range power supply and one with 1000 cd/m2 powered by a 100V-240V AC supply. The Ryzen and Atom 250-nits models have 12-24VDC inputs while the Core model has 9-24VDC, all with terminal block inputs and remote power support. Although the announcement and joint datasheet suggests these options apply to all three CPU models, the ordering information sections show the 250-nits option only for the Ryzen model.

The OFP-W2700 systems all default to 4GB RAM, but the Ryzen and Core models support up to a 32GB DDR4 limit compared to 8GB DDR3L on the Atom-based system. They all default to a 64GB SSD loaded onto the 2.5-inch SATA III bay.

Additional storage expansion is available via M.2 M-key 2280 (Ryzen and Core) and mSATA (Atom) on one of its two mini-PCIe slots. The Ryzen and Core models also provide M.2 E-key 2230 slots.

Common features include an RS-232 and RS-232/422/485 ports plus 2x LAN ports (type unspecified). The 4x USB ports are listed as USB 3.0 for the Atom and 3.1 for the others, but there is no mention of whether they are Gen1 or Gen2 3.1.

The Core model provides a DisplayPort and a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort support. The Ryzen model has 2x HDMI and the Atom SKU offers a single HDMI port. The 660.77 x 421.66 x 98mm systems have front-side IP65 protection and -10 to 50°C operating ranges.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the OFP-W2700 series. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and OFP-W2700-PCV16, OFP-W2700-PCI86, and OFP-W2700-PCI50 product pages.

