IBASE CMI211-989 houses Ryzen V2000 based Mini-ITX w/ quad DP displays

May 31, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 76 views

IBASE Technology has launched an expandable embedded system that integrates their own MI989 Mini-ITX motherboard. The processor featured on this device is the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 (up to 4.15GHz) which is designed using the Zen 2 x86 core architecture (7nm process).

Last year, LinuxGizmos made an article about the MI989 Mini-ITX from IBASE which can be found here for additional details. Other notable features of the CMI211-989 include, up to 64GB DDR3, quad DisplayPort, dual Gigabit ethernet ports, triple USB 3.1 Gen2, one M.2, and PCIe x16 interface.

CMI211-989 front (left) back(right)
(click images to enlarge)

The CMI211-989 is capable of running four independent displays at 4k at the same time making it suitable for gaming, retail or industrial applications. For wireless support as Wi-Fi/BT, there is a M.2 E-Key 2230 socket.

CMI211-989 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The chassis is made of SECC material and its dimensions are 300m (W) x 205mm (D) x 72mm (H). The operating temperature ranges from 0°C to 45°C while the storage temperature ranges from 20°C to 80°C.

Specifications listed for the CMI211-989 embedded system include:

  • Processor System:
    • AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series SoC (2.9GHz up to 4.25GHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM
    • 1x 2.5″ SATA HDD drive bay
    • 1x M.2
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Display/Audio:
    • 4x DisplayPort 1.4
    • AMD Radeon Graphics
    • 3x Audio ports for Line-in, Line-out and Mic-in
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCI-E (x16) expansion slot
  • USB: 
    • 2x USB 2.0 ports
    • 2x USB 3.1 ports
    • 2x USB 2.0 ports
  • Other Features:
    • 2x Antenna holes
    • 2x COM
    • 1x AC-inlet, 1x Power button
    • 1x Power LED, 1x HDD LED
  • OS:
    • Win 10, Win 8.1, Win 7
    • Linux (Ubuntu 64-bit) 
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C- 45°C
    • Relative humidity – 5% ~ 90% @45C (Non-condensing)
  • Power:
    • Industrial – 250W ATX power supply
    • Input voltage – 100V – 240V
    • Input frequency – 47Hz – 63Hz
  • Dimensions:
    • 300m (W) x 205mm (D) x 72mm (H)
    • SECC chassis material
    • Mounting – wall mount, desktop
  • Certifications:
    • CE, LVD, FCC Class B (Pre-scan only) 

Further information

Pricing was not disclosed for the CMI211-989 embedded system. Consult IBASE’s website for more information.

 

