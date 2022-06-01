IBASE CMI211-989 houses Ryzen V2000 based Mini-ITX w/ quad DP displays

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

IBASE Technology has launched an expandable embedded system that integrates their own MI989 Mini-ITX motherboard. The processor featured on this device is the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 (up to 4.15GHz) which is designed using the Zen 2 x86 core architecture (7nm process).

Last year, LinuxGizmos made an article about the MI989 Mini-ITX from IBASE which can be found here for additional details. Other notable features of the CMI211-989 include, up to 64GB DDR3, quad DisplayPort, dual Gigabit ethernet ports, triple USB 3.1 Gen2, one M.2, and PCIe x16 interface.

CMI211-989 front (left) back(right)

(click images to enlarge)

The CMI211-989 is capable of running four independent displays at 4k at the same time making it suitable for gaming, retail or industrial applications. For wireless support as Wi-Fi/BT, there is a M.2 E-Key 2230 socket.

CMI211-989 interfaces

(click image to enlarge)

The chassis is made of SECC material and its dimensions are 300m (W) x 205mm (D) x 72mm (H). The operating temperature ranges from 0°C to 45°C while the storage temperature ranges from 20°C to 80°C.

Specifications listed for the CMI211-989 embedded system include:

Processor System: AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series SoC (2.9GHz up to 4.25GHz)

Memory/Storage: 2x DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM 1x 2.5″ SATA HDD drive bay 1x M.2

Connectivity: 2x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports

Display/Audio: 4x DisplayPort 1.4 AMD Radeon Graphics 3x Audio ports for Line-in, Line-out and Mic-in

Expansion: 1x PCI-E (x16) expansion slot

USB: 2x USB 2.0 ports 2x USB 3.1 ports 2x USB 2.0 ports

Other Features: 2x Antenna holes 2x COM 1x AC-inlet, 1x Power button 1x Power LED, 1x HDD LED

OS: Win 10, Win 8.1, Win 7 Linux (Ubuntu 64-bit)

Operating temperature: 0°C- 45°C Relative humidity – 5% ~ 90% @45C (Non-condensing)

Power: Industrial – 250W ATX power supply Input voltage – 100V – 240V Input frequency – 47Hz – 63Hz

Dimensions: 300m (W) x 205mm (D) x 72mm (H) SECC chassis material Mounting – wall mount, desktop

Certifications: CE, LVD, FCC Class B (Pre-scan only)



Further information

Pricing was not disclosed for the CMI211-989 embedded system. Consult IBASE’s website for more information.