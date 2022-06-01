IBASE CMI211-989 houses Ryzen V2000 based Mini-ITX w/ quad DP displays

IBASE CMI211-989 houses Ryzen V2000 based Mini-ITX w/ quad DP displaysMay 31, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 76 views
IBASE Technology has launched an expandable embedded system that integrates their own MI989 Mini-ITX motherboard. The processor featured on this device is the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 (up to 4.15GHz) which is designed using the Zen 2 x86 core architecture (7nm process).
Last year, LinuxGizmos made an article about the MI989 Mini-ITX from IBASE which can be found here for additional details. Other notable features of the CMI211-989 include, up to 64GB DDR3, quad DisplayPort, dual Gigabit ethernet ports, triple USB 3.1 Gen2, one M.2, and PCIe x16 interface.
The CMI211-989 is capable of running four independent displays at 4k at the same time making it suitable for gaming, retail or industrial applications. For wireless support as Wi-Fi/BT, there is a M.2 E-Key 2230 socket.
The chassis is made of SECC material and its dimensions are 300m (W) x 205mm (D) x 72mm (H). The operating temperature ranges from 0°C to 45°C while the storage temperature ranges from 20°C to 80°C.
- Processor System:
- AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series SoC (2.9GHz up to 4.25GHz)
- Memory/Storage:
- 2x DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM
- 1x 2.5″ SATA HDD drive bay
- 1x M.2
- Connectivity:
- 2x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Display/Audio:
- 4x DisplayPort 1.4
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- 3x Audio ports for Line-in, Line-out and Mic-in
- Expansion:
- 1x PCI-E (x16) expansion slot
- USB:
- 2x USB 2.0 ports
- 2x USB 3.1 ports
- 2x USB 2.0 ports
- Other Features:
- 2x Antenna holes
- 2x COM
- 1x AC-inlet, 1x Power button
- 1x Power LED, 1x HDD LED
- OS:
- Win 10, Win 8.1, Win 7
- Linux (Ubuntu 64-bit)
- Operating temperature:
- 0°C- 45°C
- Relative humidity – 5% ~ 90% @45C (Non-condensing)
- Power:
- Industrial – 250W ATX power supply
- Input voltage – 100V – 240V
- Input frequency – 47Hz – 63Hz
- Dimensions:
- 300m (W) x 205mm (D) x 72mm (H)
- SECC chassis material
- Mounting – wall mount, desktop
- Certifications:
- CE, LVD, FCC Class B (Pre-scan only)
Further information
Pricing was not disclosed for the CMI211-989 embedded system. Consult IBASE’s website for more information.
