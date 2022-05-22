Minisforum HX90G Mini-PC powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and discrete AMD GPU

Minisforum HX90G Mini-PC powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and discrete AMD GPUMay 21, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 136 views
Minisforum has unveiled their latest Mini PC which is based on the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX. The HX90G is also equipped with the Radeon RX 6650M discrete GPU design and dual SO-DIMM DDR4 slots for a total storage capacity of 64GB.
The base clock for the Ryzen 9 5900HX is 3.3GHz and features eight cores and sixteen threads. Additionally, Minisforum has also mentioned they will release two additional configurations of the HX90G that will implement the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor (w/ Radeon RX 6650M) and the Intel Core i9- 12900H (w/ AMD Discrete GPU).
The compact PC features dual PCIe 3.0 slots for storage, one M.2 2230 slot for wireless support. Connectivity involves one 2.5 Gbps ethernet port, one USB type-C, three USB 3.2 ports and one USB 3.1 port.
The multimedia interface consists of dual HDMI ports, dual DisplayPort ports and one 3.5mm audio input jack.
Orders will ship with a 260W power adapter capable of operating the AMD Radeon GPU (100W) and the CPU featured (~50W). The cooling system relies on four heat pipes for the GPU and three for the CPU. Additionally, the HX90G can accommodate dual fans inside its 2.8L chassis.
Processor System:
-
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 8 Cores/16 Threads
- 4MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache
- Base Clock 3.4GHz (up to 4.8GHz)
- Memory/Storage:
- 2x DDR4 8GB SO-DIMM slots
- 1x M.2 2280 512GB PCIe SSD
- Display/Graphics:
- AMD Radeon RX 6660M (GDDR6 8GB)
- 2x HDMI [email protected]
- 2x DisplayPort [email protected]
- Audio:
- 1x Headphone Jack
- Connectivity:
- 1x RJ45 2.5 GbE LAN Port
- 1x M.2 2230 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support
- USB:
- 1x USB 3.1
- 3x USB 3.2
- 1x USB-C
- Expansion:
- 1x M.2 2280 SSD slot (Supports NGFF SATA or NVMe PCIe 3.0)
- Other Features:
- 1x Clear CMOS
- OS:
- Windows 11 Pro
- Power:
- DC 19V (Adapter included)
Further information
There is no info related to pricing or availability yet, but this post will be updated when Minisforum provides an update.
