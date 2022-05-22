Minisforum HX90G Mini-PC powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and discrete AMD GPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Minisforum has unveiled their latest Mini PC which is based on the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX. The HX90G is also equipped with the Radeon RX 6650M discrete GPU design and dual SO-DIMM DDR4 slots for a total storage capacity of 64GB.

The base clock for the Ryzen 9 5900HX is 3.3GHz and features eight cores and sixteen threads. Additionally, Minisforum has also mentioned they will release two additional configurations of the HX90G that will implement the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor (w/ Radeon RX 6650M) and the Intel Core i9- 12900H (w/ AMD Discrete GPU).

— ADVERTISEMENT —







HX90G Mini PC

(click image to enlarge)

The compact PC features dual PCIe 3.0 slots for storage, one M.2 2230 slot for wireless support. Connectivity involves one 2.5 Gbps ethernet port, one USB type-C, three USB 3.2 ports and one USB 3.1 port.





HX90G Mini PC front

(click image to enlarge)

The multimedia interface consists of dual HDMI ports, dual DisplayPort ports and one 3.5mm audio input jack.

HX90G Mini PC back (click image to enlarge) Orders will ship with a 260W power adapter capable of operating the AMD Radeon GPU (100W) and the CPU featured (~50W). The cooling system relies on four heat pipes for the GPU and three for the CPU. Additionally, the HX90G can accommodate dual fans inside its 2.8L chassis.

Relevant specs listed for the HX29G mini PC include:

Processor System:

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 8 Cores/16 Threads 4MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache Base Clock 3.4GHz (up to 4.8GHz)

Memory/Storage: 2x DDR4 8GB SO-DIMM slots 1x M.2 2280 512GB PCIe SSD

Display/Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6660M (GDDR6 8GB) 2x HDMI [email protected] 2x DisplayPort [email protected]

Audio: 2x HDMI [email protected] 2x DisplayPort [email protected] 1x Headphone Jack

Connectivity: 1x RJ45 2.5 GbE LAN Port 1x M.2 2230 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support

USB: 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 1x USB-C

Expansion: 1x M.2 2280 SSD slot (Supports NGFF SATA or NVMe PCIe 3.0)

Other Features: 1x Clear CMOS

OS: Windows 11 Pro

Power: DC 19V (Adapter included)



Further information

There is no info related to pricing or availability yet, but this post will be updated when Minisforum provides an update.