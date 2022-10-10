Asus mini PC features Ryzen 6000H series processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Asus recently announced the ExpertCenter PN53 mini PC which features AMD Ryzen processors from the 6000H series. Some notable features of this mini PC include quad 4K displays, Wi-Fi6E/BL5.2, one 2.5GbE LAN ports and up to 32GB DDR5.

The ExpertCenter PN53 features the following mobile processors with TSMC 6nm FinFET technology.

Ryzen 5 6600H — 6C/12T, 3.3GHz – 4.5GHz (45W), 16M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 1900 MHz)

Ryzen 7 6800H — 8C/16T, 3.2GHz – 4.7GHz (45W), 16M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 2200 MHz)

Ryzen 9 6900HX — 8C/16T, 3.3GHz – 4.9GHz (45W), 16M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 2400 MHz)

This device can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and it supports one PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD. There is also a 2.5 SATA drive (up to 6 Gb/s) for extra storage.