Asus mini PC features Ryzen 6000H series processors

Oct 9, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 409 views

Asus recently announced the ExpertCenter PN53 mini PC which features AMD Ryzen processors from the 6000H series. Some notable features of this mini PC include quad 4K displays, Wi-Fi6E/BL5.2, one 2.5GbE LAN ports and up to 32GB DDR5. 

The ExpertCenter PN53 features the following mobile processors with TSMC 6nm FinFET technology.  

  • Ryzen 5 6600H — 6C/12T, 3.3GHz – 4.5GHz (45W), 16M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 1900 MHz)
  • Ryzen 7 6800H — 8C/16T, 3.2GHz – 4.7GHz (45W), 16M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 2200 MHz)
  • Ryzen 9 6900HX — 8C/16T, 3.3GHz – 4.9GHz (45W), 16M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 2400 MHz)

This device can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and it supports one PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD. There is also a 2.5 SATA drive (up to 6 Gb/s) for extra storage.  

 
ExpertCenter PN53 front
According to the product announcement, the ExpertCenter PN53 can handle four 4K simultaneous displays or one 8K display. The display interface consists of two HDMI ports and one USB-C DisplayPort. However, the device features a configurable port which can include one additional DisplayPort, VGA, HDMI or COM port. 


Power Delivery Input & Output
For wireless connectivity, the mini PC can be configured with Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.0 or Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0. The rear of the mini PC also accommodates a 2.5GbE LAN port as seen below.

The ExpertCenter PN53 also has a self-cleaning fan module connected to full-sized heatsinks to help with heat dissipation. The mini PC also offers smart fan control with Quiet and Standard modes. 


ExpertCenter PN5 fan specs (left) and rear (right)
Specifications listed for the ExpertCenter PN53 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB DDR5 Dual-channel SO-DIMM
    • Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
    • 2.5 inch SATA drive (up to 1TB)
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 6E
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN Port 
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x USB 4 Type-C (w/ DP output, PD power input)
    • 2x HDMI 2.1
    • 1x Audio Jack 
    • Realtek ALC3251 CODEC
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen1
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen1
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Configurable Port (DisplayPort 1.4/HDMI 2.1/COM/VGA/ 2.5G LAN)
    • 1x Kensington Lock
  • Software:
    • Win 11 Pro, Win 10 Home, Win 10 Pro
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -10°C to 55°C
  • Power:
    • 19V/6.32A, 120W Power Adapter
    • 150W
  • Weight:
    • 900g (including 2.5” HDD)
  • Dimensions:
    • 120 x 130 x 58 mm

 Further information

Pricing seems unknown for now. Refer to the Asus original announcement for additional information. 

