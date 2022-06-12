All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AAEON PICO-V2K4 runs Linux/Win10 on the Ryzen V2000 Embedded processor

Jun 11, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 113 views

Early this month, AAEON launched the PICO-V2K4 which accommodates the Ryzen V2000 embedded processor and it’s available in an ITX form factor. The PICO-V2K4 measures about 100mm x 72mm and it supports Windows 10 and Linux. 

The PICO-V2K4 uses AMD’s 7nm processing technology and accommodates the AMD Ryzen V2718 or the V2516 variant. The V2718 features 8-cores/16-threads and it has a processor speed that ranges from 1.7GHz to 4.15GHz. The V2516 features 6-cores/12-threads and its processor speed ranges from 2.1GHz to 3.95GHz. 

PICO-V2K4 front
(click image to enlarge)

Storage support consists of 64GB on-board NVMe, SATA III and a M.2 Key M socket for NVMe SSD drives. In addition, the PICO-V2K4 is enabled to support 32GB LPDDR4x RAM with clock speeds up to 3733MHz.


PICO-V2K4 back
(click image to enlarge)

The AMD Radeon GPU (7 Computing Units) allows the PICO-V2K4 to handle up to four simultaneous display ports at 4K resolution.

PICO-V2K4 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

AAEON expressed the PICO-V2K4 can be used as a gaming computer, medical imaging applications or other manufacturing apps due to other features such as the TPM on-board, serial ports available (RS232/422/485) and large NVMe storage support.

Operating systems supported by this device include Windows 10 and Ubuntu 20.04.3 with Linux 5.11 kernel. 

Specifications listed for the PICO-V2K4 include:

  • Processor System:
    • AMD RYZEN V2000 embedded Processor Family
      • V2718 8-Cores/16-Threads, Freq:1.7 – 4.15GHz
      • GPU: Radeon RX Vega 7, TDP:10-25W
      • V2516 6-Cores/12-Threads, Freq:2.1 – 3.955GHz
      • GPU: Radeon RX Vega 6, TDP:10-25W
  • Memory/Storage
    • LPDDR4 3733 MHz (up to 32GB, PCIe x2)
    • On-board NVME SSD (up to 64GB)
    • 1x SATA III 
  • Display/Audio:
  • Networking:
    • 2x GbE LAN RJ45 ports 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB3.2 Gen2 Type C (rear I/O)
    • 1x USB3.2 Gen2 (rear I/O)
    • 4x USB2.0 (pin header)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x RS232/422/485
    • 8-bit DIO
  • Other Features:
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-key (PCIe Gen3 x 4 as default, SATA selected by BIOS) 
    • 1x Full mini-PCIe (PCIe [x1] x 1/ USB2.0 as default, mSATA selected by Hardware)
    • 1x SMBUS/I2C (SMBUS as default, I2C selected by Hardware)
    • 255 levels Watchdog Timer, TPM 2.0
  • OS Support:
    • Windows 10
    • Linux Ubuntu 20.04.3
  • Power:
    • +12V AT/ATX (Phoenix 2-pin Connector)
  • Operating temperature:
    •  0°C – 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 100 x 72 mm
  • Certification:
    • CE & FCC Class A

 Further information

The price for the PICO-V2K4 was not specified. Refer to AAEON’s website for more information. 

