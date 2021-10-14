Signage player taps Ryzen V2000 for video wall displays

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ibase has launched an “SI-334” signage player that runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000. There are 4x HDMI 2.0 ports with EDID and CEC plus 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2, and 3x M.2 with SIM.



Ibase has begun shipping a digital signage player that it teased in Nov. 2020 in conjunction with AMD’s announcement of its Ryzen Embedded V2000. The SI-334, which updates its Ryzen Embedded V1000 powered SI-324 player, appears to be the industry’s first dedicated V2000-based signage player.







SI-334, front and back

The SI-334 is intended as a video wall player to “enhance in-store shopping experience in modern retail” settings, says Ibase. The player supports 7,680 x 4,320 resolution in a 2×2 video wall setting, 15,360 x 2,160 pixels in 4×1 menu boards, or 3,840 x 8,640 resolution in a 1×4 configuration.

The system is equipped with 4x 4K-ready HDMI 2.0 ports with independent audio and HDMI-CEC for display on/off control. EDID emulation prevents image loss due to cable connection issues or unrecognized displays. Switching between configurations is eased with AMD’s Multi-Display Eyefinity technology.

The SI-334 runs Ubuntu or Win 10 IoT Enterprise on a choice of any of the four octa-core and hexa-core V2000 parts, ranging up to an octa-core, 2.9GHz/4.25GHz V2748. AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 advances to 7nm-fabricated Zen 2 CPU cores and doubles the multi-threaded performance-per-watt compared to the V1000. It also offers up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, claims AMD. With its Radeon graphics with 6x or 7x compute units, graphics performance is claimed to be 40 percent higher.

You can load from 8GB to 64GB DDR4-3200 via dual slots and store data using the M.2 M-key 2280 slot, which comes standard with a 128GB SSD. An M.2 B-key 3052 slot is accompanied by a UIM/SIM card slot for adding up to a 5G module. There is also an M.2 E-key 2230 for WiFi/BT, as well as 3x antenna mounts.







SI-334

The SI-334 is equipped with 2x GbE ports (Realtek RTL8111H-CG) plus 3x USB 3.1 Gen2 and an RJ45 connected serial port. There appears to be a fourth USB port, which is likely USB 2.0, as well what looks like a fifth HDMI port on the back, but which might be the SIM slot. Other features include an audio out jack, 2x LEDs, TPM 2.0, and a watchdog timer.

The 269 x 193 x 31.5mm, 2.1 Kg system has a 12VDC input and a 150W adapter, as well as iSMART energy-saving and Observer remote monitoring technologies. It is unclear if the system is fanless, but Ibase touts its segregated flow ventilation for improved reliability.

The system supports a 0 to 45°C range and offers 5Grms vibration resistance with an SSD. Options include wall-mount and rackmount kits and an HDMI cable holder.



Further information

The SI-334 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.

