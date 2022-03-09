Industrial thin clients run IGEL Linux on Ryzen R1000 or V1000

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

OnLogic’s fanless “IGL130” and “IGL160” industrial thin clients run the Linux-based IGEL thin client stack on AMD’s Ryzen R1000 and V1000, respectively. The compact systems support up to 16GB DDR4 and offer HDMI, 2x DP, 2x GbE, 2x M.2, and 5x USB.



Back in 2020, OnLogic launched its Apollo Lake based ISL200 and ISL300 thin clients equipped with IGEL Linux. These were its first two products verified for IGEL Technology’s IGEL Ready program. The company has now followed up with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 based IGL130, which offers similar capabilities as IGEL’s IGEL UD3 (PDF), as well as the Ryzen Embedded R1000 powered IGL160, which is on par with the IGEL UD7 (PDF).







IGL160 (same as the IGL130)

The IGL130 starts at $990 and the IGL160 at $1,107, both with 4GB DDR4-2666, a 64GB SSD, and power supply. The systems are pre-imaged with IGEL OS 11 Workspace Edition Trial.

Aside from their different processors, the IGL130 and IGL160 share the same features and options. That is because they are both slightly modified versions of OnLogic’s ML100G-40 embedded system, which supports both the Ryzen Embedded R1000 and V1000.

IGEL OS, which we covered in 2016 in our report on IGEL’s UD Pocket USB stick for thin client applications, supports any x86-64 device with thin client-to-cloud connections including AWS, Azure, Citrix, and VMware. IGEL promotes IGEL OS for its hardened Linux kernel and built-in security features, including support of two-factor authentication, smart card readers, biometric scanners, and trusted execution. The thin client stack also “standardizes your endpoints and provides for adaptive configuration and granular control,” says IGEL.

OnLogic touts the fanless cooling of its IGL130 and IGL160, which is said to be especially useful in dusty industrial settings, where it can help reduce maintenance costs. Although the IGEL UD3 and UD7 systems claim to provide fanless convection, OnLogic’s systems offer an improved “Hardshell fanless and ventless thermal management” technology and support 0 to 50°C temperatures rather than 0 to 40°C on the IGEL models.







IGEL UD3 (left) and IGEL UD7

The 142 x 107 x 62mm systems are smaller than the equivalent mini-tower IGEL models and have a more rugged case constructed of aluminum extrusion steel. Onlogic offers wall, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting options.

Compared to the equivalent IGEL systems, the OnLogic models double the maximum RAM to 16GB. They also add M.2 2230 E-key for optional WiFi/BT, which is also available as an option on the IGEL systems.

Unlike the IGEL systems, they add an HDMI port, as well as an M.2 2260 slot for PCIe x4 and SATA, which provides storage ranging from the default 64GB SSD to up to 512GB SSDs, including MLC options. However, they lack the IGEL models’ 8GB eMMC and standard, vs. optional serial port. USB ports are roughly equivalent with the IGEL systems, with 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB 2.0, and a single USB 3.2 Gen1 (i.e. USB 3.0). The images show a cutout for a DIO option, which was available on the earlier ML100G-40, but this does not appear to be on the thin client versions.

Like the IGEL UD3, the IGL130 runs on a dual-core Ryzen Embedded R1505G. OnLogic says the clock is 3.3GHz while IGEL says 2.0/2.7GHz. The IGL130 provides dual DisplayPorts, and with its HDMI port, enables triple independent displays. It also adds a second GbE port.

The IGL160 has the same quad-core, up to 3.3GHz Ryzen Embedded V1605B as the IGEL UD7. (IGEL lists the same SoC at 2.0GHz/3.6GHz.) The thin client’s dual DP and single HDMI ports can’t beat the IGEL UD7’s 4x DisplayPorts, and it offers two fewer USB 2.0 ports with 2x ports. The IGL160 provides 2x GbE ports while the IGEL UD7 is limited to an optional, single GbE port. However, IGEL also offers a fiber optics option.

Other features on the IGL130 and IGL160 include an audio I/O jack, a 12VDC input jack, and 4x antenna holes. Options not mentioned above include external WiFi antennas, an RS232 port with cable, an auto power-on function, and a port blocking kit.



Further information

