Ubuntu-ready Ryzen V2000 mini-PC starts at $639

Simply NUC has launched a $639-and-up “Cypress” mini-PC with AMD’s Ryzen V2000 plus 2.5GbE, 2x HDMI, 2x DP-ready Type-C, 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, and a 128GB SSD for one of the 2x M.2 slots.



Simply NUC (or SimplyNUC) has launched a Cypress Long Life Mini mini-PC, named for its 7-year supply guarantee. The system offers pre-installed Ubuntu or Win 10 running on AMD’s 7nm, octa- and hexa-core Ryzen Embedded V2000.

Pricing starts at $639 for a Cypress LLM2v5Cy SKU with the hexa-core, 2.1GHz/3.95GHz V2516, $689 for the LLM2v6CY with the hexa-core, 3.0GHz/3.95GHz V2546, and $829 for the LLM2v8CY with the top-of-the-line, octa-core 2.9GHz/4.25GHz V2748. All these prices include 4GB RAM, a 128GB SSD, 1-year support, and either no OS or pre-installed Ubuntu.







The V2000 features 7nm-fabricated Zen 2 CPU cores and doubles the multi-threaded performance-per-watt compared to the V1000. It also offers up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, claims AMD. With its Radeon graphics with 6x or 7x compute units, graphics performance is claimed to be 40 percent higher.

The 118 x 113 x 53mm mini-PC is aimed at digital signage displays, kiosks, and vending machines. Simply NUC plans to add SKU options “for deeply embedded usages that require other form factors” in early 2022.

The Cypress is available with up to 64GB DDR4-3200 via dual slots. ECC is optionally available in 16GB to 64GB capacity.

There are two M.2 2280 slots with storage support. One has SATA and either PCIe Gen4 or Gen3 support, depending on conflicting citations. The slot defaults to the 128GB SATA SSD and is expandable to 8TB NVMe. The second, empty, slot offers SATA storage options up to 2TB.

The announcement says you can install an optional Intel AX200 module with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and Bluetooth 5.0 in the first slot. Presumably, then, you could switch your standard 128GB SSD over to the second slot. There is no AX200 option, however, on the custom build menus.







The Cypress “has plenty of bandwidth to drive four 4K monitors at 60Hz,” says Simply NUC. There are 2x HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 7.1 Surround audio that support 4K at up to 120Hz plus 2x multi-mode USB Type-C ports with DP 1.4 with 4K at up to 60Hz.

The mini-PC is equipped with a 2.5GbE port and 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports. One of USB 3.2 ports can be fitted with a $99 adapter that adds a 1GbE port and a choice of HDMI, DDI, or VGA ports. There is also a standard USB 2.0 port with a $49 option for the same display interfaces, plus internal headers for 2x USB 2.0 and single USB 3.2 Gen2 and serial interfaces. TPM 2.0 is also on board.

The Cypress has a 12-24VDC input and 19VDC, 90W adapter with detachable cord. The 0.7 kg system ships with VESA mounting and has a 0 to 60°C operating range. Options include extended service plans, mouse/keyboard bundles, a USB OS restore key, and USB cables.



Further information

The Simply NUC Cypress Long Life Mini is available starting at $639 (Cypress LLM2v5Cy with V2516) or $829 (LLM2v8CY with V2748). The mid-range LLM2v6CY with V2546 will begin shipping in November and is available for pre-order at $689. More information may be found in the announcement on Cision and the product page, which has links to shopping pages.

