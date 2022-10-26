OKdo launches Radxa Rock CM3 at ~$68

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

OKdo launched yesterday the Radxa ROCK 3 Compute Module (CM3) which is based on the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip. The CM3 is currently offered with 2GB RAM/32GB eMMC, one GbE Ethernet PHY, dual displays, dual SATA ports and many other peripherals.

The SoC found on the Rock 3 CM3 has the following features:

