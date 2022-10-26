All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
OKdo launches Radxa Rock CM3 at ~$68

Oct 25, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 287 views

OKdo launched yesterday the Radxa ROCK 3 Compute Module (CM3) which is based on the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip. The CM3 is currently offered with 2GB RAM/32GB eMMC, one GbE Ethernet PHY, dual displays, dual SATA ports and many other peripherals.

The SoC found on the Rock 3 CM3 has the following features: 

  • Rockchip RK3566 SoC:
    • Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 (ARMv8) 64-bit (up to 2.0GHz)
    • Arm Mali-G52-2EE, OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.0/3.1/3.2, Vulkan 1.1, OpenCL 2.1
    • 1 [email protected], support INT8, INT16, FP16, BFP16, support deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, Caffe, Tflite, Pytorch, Onnx, Android NN, etc.
    • Video decoder 4K H.265/H.264/VP9, Video encoder [email protected] H.264/H.265


ROCK 3 Compute Module block diagram
OKdo is currently offering the CM3 equipped with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage. However, it seems they will sell a variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC in the future. Additionally, there is support for two SATA interfaces. 


       
ROCK 3 Compute Module back 
The Radxa CM3 also has support for one Gigabit ethernet PHY, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0./BLE. 

This computer module has various display interfaces including one HDMI port (4Kp60), one eDP (4Kp60), two 4-lane MIPI DSI connectors and one 4-lane LVDS (mux w/ MIPI DSIO).

Refer to the Radxa’s Wiki for additional information regarding official OS images compatible with this CM3

 


ROCK 3 Compute Module front 
Specifications listed for the Rock 3 CM3 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 16GB eMMC
    • 2x SATA 3.0 
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit ethernet PHY
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wireless LAN (Wi‑Fi 5)
    • BT 5.0 with BLE
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI (4Kp60/2Kp60)
    • 1x eDP four lanes (2.7 Gbps per lane) 
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI DSI (1.6Gbps per lane)
    • 2x 2-lane
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI CSI camera port
    • 1x LVDS combo four lanes, mux with MIPI DSIO
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
    • 1x USB 3.0 (5Gbps)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 8x UART, 8x I2C, 4x SPI, 1x I2S
    • 50x GPIO, 2x ADC, 9x PWM
    • 1x PDM w/ mic array support
    • 1x SDIO 3.0 
    • 3x 100 pins 0.4mm pitch B2B connector 
  • Software:
    • Debian/Ubuntu Linux
    • Android 5.0/7.1/10/11
  • Power:
    • 5VDC @5A
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 80 ℃
  • Dimensions:
    • 55 x 40mm

According to the product brief, “Radxa guarantees availability of the CM3 until at least September 2029.” As mentioned earlier, the 2GB/16GB variant of the CM3 is available for ~$68 on OKdo’s online store.

Additionally, OKdo is also advertising the Radxa ROCK 4 Model C+SBC for around ~$73. The Rock 4 Model C+ was covered in the past.  

One response to “OKdo launches Radxa Rock CM3 at ~$68”

  1. Ray Knight says:
    Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:34 am

    These have been available from Allnet (one of Radxa’s Authorized Distributors for a couple of months now). I already have the D4E32W2 module which has 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and WiFi 5 as well as the D2E16W modules that has 2GB RAM , 16GB eMMC and WiFi 5.

    Reply

Please comment here...