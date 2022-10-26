OKdo launches Radxa Rock CM3 at ~$68

OKdo launches Radxa Rock CM3 at ~$68Oct 25, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 287 views
OKdo launched yesterday the Radxa ROCK 3 Compute Module (CM3) which is based on the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip. The CM3 is currently offered with 2GB RAM/32GB eMMC, one GbE Ethernet PHY, dual displays, dual SATA ports and many other peripherals.
The SoC found on the Rock 3 CM3 has the following features:
- Rockchip RK3566 SoC:
- Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 (ARMv8) 64-bit (up to 2.0GHz)
- Arm Mali-G52-2EE, OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.0/3.1/3.2, Vulkan 1.1, OpenCL 2.1
- 1 [email protected], support INT8, INT16, FP16, BFP16, support deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, Caffe, Tflite, Pytorch, Onnx, Android NN, etc.
- Video decoder 4K H.265/H.264/VP9, Video encoder [email protected] H.264/H.265