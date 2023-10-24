All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Dusun Pi4 is a Smart Home Controller and IoT Gateway

Oct 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 654 views

Launched just last month, the Dusun Pi4 is a feature-rich alternative to the popular Raspberry Pi 4. Powered by a Rockchip RK3568 with a 1TOPs NPU, this device emphasizes performance, extensive connectivity options, and ample storage capacity.

Unlike the previously covered Home Assistant Green, which is based on the RK3566 SoC, the Dusun Pi4 (DSGW-290) features the following Rockchip System-on-Chip:

  • RK3568 — 64-bit, Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G52 GPU; 1TOPs NPU

  
DSGW-290 block diagram & comparison table
(click images to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the device can be configured with 1GB, 2GB, 4GB and optionally 8GB DDR4 memory. There are multiple storage options including 64GB eMMC, 1x microSD card slot and a M.2 SSD slot with support for up to 512GB.

 

The DSGW-290 offers dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz) for wireless communication, two GbE ports for high-speed wired connections, and Bluetooth 5.2 support for seamless device pairing. Furthermore, the device includes onboard Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Sub-GHz modules, enhancing its compatibility with various IoT devices.

  
DSGW-290 board layout and  modules
(click images to enlarge)

With robust video capabilities, it supports 4K video output at 60Hz and delivers 2560×1600@60fps dual-channel video output. Other features include decoding 4K VP9 and 10-bit H.265/H.264 video at up to 60fps, accommodating various 1080P formats. Additionally, it offers video encoding in 1080P for enhanced multimedia processing, along with a video post processor to optimize video quality.

     
DSGW-290 exploded view and interfaces
(click images to enlarge)

According to the Quick Start Guide found on the product page, this device is supported with an SDK based on the 4.19.232 Linux Kernel. Resources included are device drivers, GNU toolchain, predefined configuration profiles and sample applications.

Specifications listed for the DSGW-290 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB dual channel 64Bit LPDDR4
    • 64GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 port
    • 1x MIPI DSI
    • 1x 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI-CSI camera interface
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports
    • 1x SIM Card slot
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe 2.1
    • 1x M.2 SSD
  • Other Features:
    • RTC support
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 85°C 
  • Power:
    • DC 12V
    • PoE support (44V-57V)
  • Mechanical:
    • 177.9mm x 100 x 45

Further information

The company didn’t share pricing details about the DSGW-290. Visit the product announcement for more information. There is also a lighter Dusun home assistant (DSGW-230) based on the RK3328 SoC with PoE support and similar wireless capabilities.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

One response to “Dusun Pi4 is a Smart Home Controller and IoT Gateway”

  1. Andreas says:
    Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:36 am

    Dunsun avalability outside China looks to be non-existing. Also sad that Dunsun do not seem to maintain/update their documentation and development tools for their DSGW-210 series, epecially their DSGW-210-HA that came with Home Assistant which is now broken.

