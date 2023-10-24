Dusun Pi4 is a Smart Home Controller and IoT Gateway

Dusun Pi4 is a Smart Home Controller and IoT GatewayOct 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 654 views
Launched just last month, the Dusun Pi4 is a feature-rich alternative to the popular Raspberry Pi 4. Powered by a Rockchip RK3568 with a 1TOPs NPU, this device emphasizes performance, extensive connectivity options, and ample storage capacity.
Unlike the previously covered Home Assistant Green, which is based on the RK3566 SoC, the Dusun Pi4 (DSGW-290) features the following Rockchip System-on-Chip:
- RK3568 — 64-bit, Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G52 GPU; 1TOPs NPU