Mixtile opens pre-orders for Core 3588E starting at $109.00

Mixtile opens pre-orders for Core 3588E starting at $109.00Aug 8, 2023
Mixtile recently announced that their Core 3588E SO-DIMM Rockchip-based modules are available to preorder with an 18% discount for a limited time. This embedded device can be configured with up to 16GB RAM + 128GB eMMC and it’s compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX carrier boards.
The Mixtile Core 3588E comes in a similar form-factor as the Geniatech SOM3588 seen in July which is also powered by a similar Rockchip processor.
- RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz), Neon & FPU; Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU