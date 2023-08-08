All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Mixtile opens pre-orders for Core 3588E starting at $109.00

Aug 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 82 views

Mixtile recently announced that their Core 3588E SO-DIMM Rockchip-based modules are available to preorder with an 18% discount for a limited time. This embedded device can be configured with up to 16GB RAM + 128GB eMMC and it’s compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX carrier boards.

The Mixtile Core 3588E comes in a similar form-factor as the Geniatech SOM3588 seen in July which is also powered by a similar Rockchip processor. 

  • RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz), Neon & FPU; Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU



RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Mixtile indicates the following: “the Mixtile Core 3588E’s VPU codec capability is twice that of Jeston TX2 NX. Jeston TX2 NX can only be Video Decode 2x [email protected]|Video Encode 1x 4K60, Mixtile Core 3588E is [email protected] video decoding (H.264/H.265/VP9), equivalent to 4-channel [email protected] decoding capability. The encoding is [email protected] video encoding (H.264/H.265), equivalent to 2-channel [email protected].”

The product page mentions that the SoM can be configured in various memory configurations, starting from 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, to 32GB of 64-bit LPDDR4 RAM. The storage options include 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB eMMC 5.1.

                
Mixtile Core 3588E block diagram and peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The Mixtile SoM also provides support for 4x I2C, 4X I2S, 3x UART, 2x SPI, 1x CAN, 1X SD Card/SDIO and GPIOs. Moreover, the company states that the Core3588E are compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson NX carrier board.

 
Mixtile Core 3588E
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Mixtile Core 3588E include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB 64-bit LPDDR4
    • Up to 128GB eMMC 5.1
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 10/100/1000M Gigabit Ethernet Controller
  • Camera:
    • 3×4-lane or 5×2-lane MIPI CSI interfaces @ 2.5Gbps/lane
  • Display:
    • 1x DP 1.2a
    • 1x HDMI 2.1
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe Gen3 x4 + PCIe Gen2 x1
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 (Gen1)
    • 3x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • SD 4.0, SDHOST 4.0 and SDIO 3.0
  • Power:
    • 5.0 VDC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to +80℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 69.6 x 45 mm
    • 260 pins (SO-DIMM Edge connector)

Further information

Presently, the Mixtile Core 3588E is up for pre-order at a price of $109.00 for the variant equipped with 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage. Alternatively, the option featuring 16GB of memory and 128GB of storage is also available for pre-order at a price of $159.00.

Prices will increase on August 31 according to the product page. Additionally, these devices are expected to be delivered in mid-October via international air mail.

