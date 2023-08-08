Mixtile opens pre-orders for Core 3588E starting at $109.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Mixtile recently announced that their Core 3588E SO-DIMM Rockchip-based modules are available to preorder with an 18% discount for a limited time. This embedded device can be configured with up to 16GB RAM + 128GB eMMC and it’s compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX carrier boards.

The Mixtile Core 3588E comes in a similar form-factor as the Geniatech SOM3588 seen in July which is also powered by a similar Rockchip processor.

