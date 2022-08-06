All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Firefly Station M3 supports dual 8K displays and up to 16GB RAM

Aug 6, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 300 views

The Firefly Station M3 is a Mini PC built around the eight-core Rockchip RK3588S System on Chip (SoC) released this year. This fanless Mini PC comes in an aluminum case and it can support up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC flash.

The Rockchip RK3588S SoC combines four Cortex-A76 cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, a six TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and an ARM Mali-G610 GPU with support for OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.2 and Vulkan 1.1.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


 
Rockchip RK3588S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The default RAM is 4GB while the default eMMC storage capacity is 32GB. However, the RAM can be upgraded to 8GB/16GB and the eMMC can support up to 64GB/128GB. For additional expansion, there is a slot for an SD card and support for one SATA 3.0 or one PCIe 2.0. 


Firefly Station M3
(click image to enlarge)

The dual display interface consists of one HDMI 2.1 ([email protected] or [email protected]) and one USB 3.0 Type-C ([email protected]). For connectivity, there is one GbE LAN port and support for 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi.


Firefly Station M3 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The device might ship with a default OS which is called “Station OS”, but the specs lists other operating systems supported as Android, Ubuntu, etc. Additionally, the Station M3 supports UEFI boot. 

The Station M3 comes in an aluminum case and according to its spec list the operating voltage ranges from -20℃ to 60℃. 

Specifications listed for the Firefly Station M3 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Rockchip RK3588S, quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.5GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55
    • Quad-Core ARM Mali-G610 GPU
    • 6 TOPS NPU
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 4.2
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB Type-C (USB3.0 OTG/DP1.4)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Power button, 1x Recovery button
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 SATA 3.0 (default) or
    • 1x PCIe 2.0 NVMe SSD
  • OS:
    • Station OS (default)
    • Android, Ubuntu, etc.
  • Power:
    • 12V DC in (12V/1.5A+ recommended)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20℃ to 60℃
  • Dimensions:
    • 96.6 ×73 ×32.8mm

Further information

According to AndroidTVbox, the Firefly Station M3 will be launched on August 15 but there is no info about pricing yet. This post will be updated when the company releases more details. Refer to the product page here

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...