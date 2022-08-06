Firefly Station M3 supports dual 8K displays and up to 16GB RAM

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Firefly Station M3 is a Mini PC built around the eight-core Rockchip RK3588S System on Chip (SoC) released this year. This fanless Mini PC comes in an aluminum case and it can support up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC flash.

The Rockchip RK3588S SoC combines four Cortex-A76 cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, a six TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and an ARM Mali-G610 GPU with support for OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.2 and Vulkan 1.1.