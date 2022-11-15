Rackmount Network Appliance integrates Xeon 1700 processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon released today a 1U rackmount network appliance based on the ICE-Lake-D LCC processors from Intel. The FWS-7541 features dual DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, 12x GbE LAN ports, 1x M.2 3052 slot, 1x M.2 2230 slot and other optional peripherals.

According to the product announcement, the FWS-7541 is powered by the Intel Xeon D-1700 10nm processor platform. These processors usually integrate from 4 to 10 cores and offer support up to 348 GB RAM. TDP ranges from 40W to 67W.