All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Rackmount Network Appliance integrates Xeon 1700 processors

Nov 14, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 149 views

Aaeon released today a 1U rackmount network appliance based on the ICE-Lake-D LCC processors from Intel. The FWS-7541 features dual DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, 12x GbE LAN ports, 1x M.2 3052 slot, 1x M.2 2230 slot and other optional peripherals.

According to the product announcement, the FWS-7541 is powered by the Intel Xeon D-1700 10nm processor platform. These processors usually integrate from 4 to 10 cores and offer support up to 348 GB RAM. TDP ranges from 40W to 67W.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



FWS-7541
(click image to enlarge)

The product features two 2.5” HDD bays, but it can be configured with one 3.5” HDD bay instead. 

For connectivity, the FWS-7541 provides up to 12x GbE LAN ports in addition to a M.2 3052 slot for 4G/5G Wi-Fi modules. There is also the option to configure the FWS-7541 with up to 4x 10GB SFP+ interfaces and a NIM slot. 


FWS-7541 (rear)
(click image to enlarge)

Besides the LCD module, the FWS-7541 can optionally be equipped with a VGA port for a single external display. 

AAEON also specified, “the FWS-7541 contains a TPM 2.0 slot, LAN virtualization capabilities, and optional IPMI support to facilitate the remote monitoring and control of hardware, firmware and software.”


FWS-7541 (front)
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the FWS-7541 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM ECC slots
    • 2x 2.5″ HDD (default) or 1x 3.5″ HDD (no NIM)
  • Connectivity:
    • 12x GbE LAN ports
    • 4x 10GB SFP+ (optional)
    • 1x NIM slot (optional)
  • Display:
    • 1x VGA from IPMI  (optional) 
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 B-key 3052 for 4G/5G (USB3.0 + PCIe) w/ SIM
    • 1x M.2 E-key 2230 for PCIe
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x Digital inputs/outputs (optional)
    • 1x USB 3.2
    • 2x USB Gen 1.0
  • Other Features:
    • Status LEDs
    • TPM 2.0
    • 1x system fan
    • Internal RTC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C
  • Power:
    • 220W Power
  • Dimensions:
    • 430 x 200 x 44mm

 Further information

The product seems to ship with a console cable, ear brackets, 2x SATA cables, 2x HDD brackets. AAEON didn’t provide details related to pricing or availability. Refer to the product page for more info.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...