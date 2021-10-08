Compact Whiskey Lake system offers optional dual-CAN module

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Kontron’s Linux-friendly “KBox A-150-WKL” embedded PC has an 8th Gen Whisky Lake CPU, up to 64GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x DP, 2x COM, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, 3x M.2, and optional CAN and DIN-rail.



Kontron has announced a fanless embedded computer with optional DIN-rail support that runs Ubuntu 20.04 LTS or Win 10 IoT on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors. The KBox A-150-WKL is said to be based on a 3.5-inch SBC, which is likely Kontron’s 3.5″-SBC-WLU. The 180 x 134 x 50mm system is designed for fieldbus environments and process control, as well as for industrial firewalls and other embedded applications.







KBox A-150-WKL

(click image to enlarge)



The KBox A-150-WKL follows Kontron KBox-A systems such as its Apollo Lake powered KBox A-203-AI-GC . Other Whiskey Lake based embedded systems include Aaeon’s recent VPC-5620S

The KBox A-150-WKL supports Intel’s quad-core, 8-thread, 1.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE and i5-8365UE(1.6GHz/4.1GHz), as well as other dual- or quad-core, 8th Gen Core and Celeron parts. You can load up to 64GB DDR4 via dual sockets.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



External ports include 2x GbE with IEEE1588 support plus 2x 4K-ready DP, 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2, and 2x RS232/422/485. The system provides a 2.5-inch, SATA 3.0 bay for up to a 1TB SSD, as well as an M.2 M-key slot that supports up to 512GB SSDs.

The KBox A-150-WKL is further equipped with an M.2 Key B 2242 socket with SIM card holder and an M.2 Key E 2230 for an optional WiFi/BT module with 2x antennas. Options include an audio out jack and a module with dual CAN ports.

The 1.0 kg system has a 9-30VDC input, which defaults to 24VDC, plus an optional 40W adapter. There is a 0 to 40°C range, which can extend to 50°C with an optional heatsink. Relative humidity tolerance is listed as 93% RH at 40°C, non-condensing.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the KBox A-150-WKL. More information may be found in Kontron’s announcement and product page.

