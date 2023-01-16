All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Vecow introduces embedded platform based on Raptor Lake-S processors

Jan 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 98 views

This month, Vecow introduced the ECX-3000 which is a Workstation-grade fanless embedded system compatible with 13th/12th Gen Intel processors and Intel 600 Series Chipset. This rugged embedded system is equipped with up to 8x 2.5GbE LAN ports with 4x PoE, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi6 and extensive storage support.

The datasheet for the ECX-3000 Series specifies that these embedded platforms can be configured with i9/i7/i5/i3 processors from the 13th/12th Gen Intel Core processors.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



ECX-3000 CPU list
(click image to enlarge)

The ECX-3000 Series is also equipped with Intel UHD Graphics 770 and it can handle 4 independent displays: 2x DP (up to 7680×4320 @60Hz), 1x DVI-I (up to 1920×1080 @60Hz) and 1x HDMI (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz).

     
ECX-3000 variants
(click images to enlarge)

Depending on the model, the ECX-3000 can be configured with up to 8x 2.5GbE LAN ports (4x w/ PoE support) or 5x 2.5GbE LAN ports, 2x 10GbE and 1x GbE. See the table below for more configurations available. 


ECX-3000 w/ 4x PoE ports 
(click image to enlarge)

Similarly, the embedded system can provide up to 2x 2.5” SATA SSD trays or up to 4x M.2 slots.  The 16x isolated DIOs consists of 8x digital inputs and 8x digital outputs available on all variants. 

Vecow’s ECX-3000 Series also includes support for vibration (IEC 60068-2-64), shock (IEC 60068-2-27) and has the following certifications: CE, FCC, EN50155, EN50121-3-2.

Specifications listed for the ECX-3000 Series include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM (Non-ECC)
    • 2x SATA III (6Gbps) with S/W RAID 0, 1 support
    • 1x SATA III (Mini PCIe Type, up to 6Gbps)
    • 1x M.2 Key M Socket (2280, PCIe x4)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x DisplayPort (Up to 7680 x 4320 @60Hz)
    • 1x DVI-I (Up to 1920 x 1080 @60Hz)
    • 1x HDMI (Up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
  • Audio:
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
    • Realtek ALC888S-VD, 7.1 Channel HD Audio
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key B Socket (3042/3052)
    • 1x M.2 Key E Socket (2230)
    • 2x SUMIT Slots (Optional)
    • 2x External SIM Card sockets
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Intel I219LM GigE LAN
    • 1x Intel I225 2.5GigE LAN w/ TSN support
    • 4x 2.5GigE with IEEE 802.3 (25.5W/48V) PoE+ 
    • 3x Intel I225 2.5GigE LAN or 
    • 2x Intel X710-AT2 10GigE LAN
  • USB:
    • 6x USB 3.2 Gen 2
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • Up to 4x COM RS-232/422/485
    • 16x Isolated DIO (Optional)
  • Other Features:
    • Power, HDD, PoE, Wireless LEDs
    • Battery-backed RTC
    • TPM (Infineon SLB9670)
    • WDT
    • Wake on LAN, PXE
    • HW monitor (voltage, temperature, auto-throttling control) 
  • Software:
    • Windows 10
    • Linux
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Power:
    • 9V-50V DC (via 3-pin terminal block) 
    • 16-mode Software Ignition Control
  • Mechanical:
    • 260 x 175 x 79 mm
    • 3.8 kg
    • Wall mount
    • DIN rail (optional)
    • 2U Rackmount (optional)

Further information

Refer to the ECX-3000 product page on Vecow’s website for more information. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...