Vecow introduces embedded platform based on Raptor Lake-S processors

This month, Vecow introduced the ECX-3000 which is a Workstation-grade fanless embedded system compatible with 13th/12th Gen Intel processors and Intel 600 Series Chipset. This rugged embedded system is equipped with up to 8x 2.5GbE LAN ports with 4x PoE, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi6 and extensive storage support.

The datasheet for the ECX-3000 Series specifies that these embedded platforms can be configured with i9/i7/i5/i3 processors from the 13th/12th Gen Intel Core processors.