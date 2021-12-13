AI box PC combines a 10th Gen CPU, dual 2.5GbE and dual PCIe for medical analytics

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

IEI’s Linux-ready “HTB-210-Q470 AI Box PC” runs on Comet Lake-S and supplies up to 128GB DDR4, 2x 2.5GbE, M.2 A- and M-key, and PCIe x4 and x16 for Nvidia Tesla T4. Intel plans to phase out Comet Lake-S in 2022.



IEI announced an edge AI desktop computer based on Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake-S. The HTB-210-Q470 “AI Box PC” is especially suitable for medical analytics due to its support for Nvidia Tesla T4 graphics cards, as well as its ease of cleaning and white, streamlined, medical appliance design.







HTB-210-Q470, front and back

The system is promoted for its blower-ventilation solution, which “not only creates a strong air flow but also minimizes the noise made by fan system,” says IEI. IEI also makes special note of the system’s easily accessible 2.5-inch SATA bay located on the bottom of the unit (see farther below).



Comet Lake-S approaching EOL

Tom’s Hardware recently reported that Comet Lake-S, which was introduced in early 2020, will soon be discontinued. Final orders must be made by April 1 to July 1, depending on the model, with shipments ending between Sep. 30, 2022 and Jan. 27, 2023.

Earlier this year, Intel said it had initiated end-of-life (EOL) programs for its 15W TDP Comet Lake-U, as well as Intel’s first 10nm processor, the rarely seen, 9-15W 10th Gen Ice Lake-U. Also on the way out is Intel’s Lakefield SoC for laptops.







Comet Lake-S feature highlights

Comet Lake-S never had the widespread adoption of the similarly 14nm, Skylake architecture 8th/9th Gen Coffee Lake, which IEI has used in products such as its AI-focused FLEX-BX200-Q370 box PC. Nor will it likely match the adoption of its heir, the 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H

Comet Lake-S was probably always intended as a filler platform while Intel sorted out its 10nm fabrication difficulties. Ice Lake, meanwhile, had little to offer over the subsequent and similarly 10nm Tiger Lake-U aside from the slightly lower TDP (9-15W vs 12-28W).

In any case, the coming demise of Comet Lake-S is likely not a deal breaker for systems such as the HTB-210-Q470. All chips must pass.



HTB-210-Q470

The HTB-210-Q470 runs Linux or Windows 10 on a hexa-core, 2.3GHz/3.7GHz Core i5-10500TE with 35W TDP. As the name suggests, there is also an Intel Q470 chipset. You can load up to 128GB of 2666/2133MHz DDR4, including ECC RAM, via dual slots.

The 306.7x 171 x 140mm system is equipped with a PCIe Gen3 x4 slot for video capture cards and the like. There is also a PCIe x16 slot for optional Nvidia Tesla T4 or Quadro P2200 cards, both at 75W.







HTB-210-Q470 detail views

In addition to the 2.5-inch SATA III HDD/SSD bay, you can store data via an M.2 M-key 2280 slot (SATA/PCIe x4). There is also an M.2 A-key 2230 slot (USB 2.0/PCIe x2).

The HTB-210-Q470 features 2x 2.5GbE ports using an Intel I225-V PCIe controller. Other features include an RS-232/422/485 port, 2x USB 3.1 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0, and a USB Type-C port that also enables a DisplayPort interface. An HDMI port supports up to 4096 x 2304 @ 30Hz resolution.

The 2.8 Kg system has a 19VDC input with 100V~240VAC 180W adapter, AT/ATX switch, and power button and LED. There is a 0 to 40°C range and an optional fan.

Other ruggedization features include 10-95% non-condensing humidity tolerance, 5G shock resistance, and MIL-STD-810G 514.6C-1 compliant vibration resistance. Safety and eMMC compliances include UL/cUL, FCC Part15B, EN 62368-1 Ed.2 + RMF, and EN 55032 + EN 55035.



Further information

IEI says the HTB-210-Q470 has been “released,” suggesting immediate availability. No pricing information was provided. More information may be found in its announcement and product page.

