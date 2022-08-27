All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Aaeon releases autonomous robot controller with hardware-integrated time synchronization

Aug 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 319 views

Aeon unveiled yesterday their first outdoor autonomous robot controller based on 11th Gen Core/Celeron processors from Intel. The company claims that the latency of the RBX-I2000 has been reduced to ~20 nanoseconds compared to the 100 – 200 microseconds found in other similar devices.

The processors supported by RBX-I2000 are shown below. These Intel Core processors are also found on the COM modules that Aaeon released a couple of months ago.  

    • i7-1185G7E 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, TDP 15W, 12M Smart Cache
    • i5-1145G7E 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W, 8M Smart Cache
    • i3-1115G4E 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W, 6M Smart Cache
    • Celeron 6305E — 2C/2T, 1.80GHz, TDP 15W, 4MB Smart Cache

The system memory for the i3 and the i5 model start at 32GB while the i7 supports 64GB DDR4. The storage found on the i7 model it’s also larger (1TB SSD) compared to the other two models (256GB and 512GB).


RBX-I2000 front
(click image to enlarge)

The device provides two 1GbE LAN ports and one 2.5GbE port located in the front. The rear of the RBX-I2000 provides an additional 1GbE LAN port as well as two COM (RS232/485) ports. Additionally, there is a FAKRA C antenna for a GPS located on one side of the board and two FAKRA Z antennas for Wi-Fi found on the right side of the device. 


RBX-I2000 back
(click image to enlarge)

Aaeon also stated, “its 4-channel sync ports enhance connectivity options and facilitate multiple sensor synchronization, with each port supporting two channels of 9600bps and 115200bps. As a result, the combination of T-BOX time synchronization and built-in Xsens MTi-670 9-axis IMU support allows the RBX-I2000 to use Movella Xsens RTK to produce centimeter-level positional data.”


RBX-I2000 robot platform
(click image to enlarge)

The company stated that the RBX-I2000 would be ideal for settings involving smart agriculture and mining applications due to its powerful processing speed and its robust positional accuracy.  Aeon also mentioned they will provide demonstrations at upcoming exhibitions showcasing the RBX-I2000.

Key features for the RBX-I2000 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
    • 1x M.2 2280 M Key (up to 2TB NVMe SSD)
    • 1x SATA III
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 (3840×2160 @30Hz)
  • Connectivity:
    • 3x 1GbE LAN RJ45 ports 
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN RJ45 port
    • 1x M.2 2230 E Key slot (supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n, BT 5.0)
    • 2x FAKRA Z code for Wi-Fi
    • 1x FAKRA C code for GPS 
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Mini PCIe slot, 3026 for GPS module
    • 1x Mini PCIe slot, 3052 for PEAK CAN bus
  • USB:
    • 4x USB3.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x RS232/485
    • 2x CAN-FD
    • 1x PM&GPIO interface
    • 8-bit DIO, 2-channel CAN interface
    • 1pps + 4x time date output
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • 1x battery backed RTC
    • CE/FCC Class A 
  • OS:
    • Win 10 IoT Enterprise, Linux
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 50°C 
  • Power:
    • 9V to 36V, 67W
  • Dimensions:
    • 175 x 150 x 72mm

 Further information

Aaeon didn’t specify the pricing for any the RBX-I2000 models. For additional information, see the product page using this link

