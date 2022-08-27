Aaeon releases autonomous robot controller with hardware-integrated time synchronization

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aeon unveiled yesterday their first outdoor autonomous robot controller based on 11th Gen Core/Celeron processors from Intel. The company claims that the latency of the RBX-I2000 has been reduced to ~20 nanoseconds compared to the 100 – 200 microseconds found in other similar devices.

The processors supported by RBX-I2000 are shown below. These Intel Core processors are also found on the COM modules that Aaeon released a couple of months ago.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



i7-1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, TDP 15W, 12M Smart Cache i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W, 8M Smart Cache i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W, 6M Smart Cache Celeron 6305E — 2C/2T, 1.80GHz, TDP 15W, 4MB Smart Cache



The system memory for the i3 and the i5 model start at 32GB while the i7 supports 64GB DDR4. The storage found on the i7 model it’s also larger (1TB SSD) compared to the other two models (256GB and 512GB).