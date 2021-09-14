Whiskey Lake embedded PC features four PoE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon’s rugged, $851 “VPC-5620S” system offers an 8th Gen Core CPU plus up to 64GB DDR4, 5x Gbe (4x with PoE), 4x USB, HDMI and DP, SATA, M.2 with NVMe, multiple mini-PCIe, and an optional in-vehicle configuration.



Aaeon has launched an industrial VPC-5620S IS computer plus a larger, in-vehicle VPC-5620S VS system, both of which run on Intel’s 8th Gen “Whiskey Lake” processors with 15W TDPs. The standard industrial model, which targets visual analysis applications such smart factory and security systems, sells for $851 with a dual-core, 2.2GHz/3.9GHz Core i3-8145UE. The price presumably includes minimal RAM, which is likely 4GB or 8GB.







VPC-5620S IS, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







VPC-5620S VS, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless, rugged VPC-5620S systems follow Aaeon’s 3.5-inch, Whiskey Lake based GENE-WHU6 , which does not appear to be the mainboard used here. Other compact Whiskey Lake systems include Vecow’s ABP-3000 , Portwell’s WEBS-21G0 , and Advantech’s UNO-238 , among others.Despite the i3-8145U offered on the sale model, the VPC-5620S is said to default to the quad-core, 1.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-8665UE. It also supports i5-8365UE and Celeron and 4305UE parts. No OS was listed, but Linux should have no problem here.

You can load up to 64GB DDR4 via dual slots. There are 5x GbE ports, with 4x of them providing up to 60W shared PoE (802.3 at/af) for powering connected cameras. An SDK allows individual power management on each PoE port. You also get a standard Intel i211 GbE port with WoL and PXE.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The VPC-5620S is further equipped with HDMI, DP, 4x USB 3.2 Gen1, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports, with isolation provided as a BOM option. You also get an audio I/O jack, GPS, Gyro, G-sensor, 5x LEDs, and 8-bit external DIO, with 16-bit available as a BOM option. The automotive VS model adds 3x RS232 and a CANBus port.

The VPC-5620S IS and VS models are equipped with an M.2 2280 slot that supports an NVMe SSD. The IS model offers dual 2.5-inch SATA SSD/HDD bays while the VS has one.

The IS model supplies dual mini-PCIe slots, with one of them adding SATA support (colay with SATA) while the VS adds 2x more standard mini-PCIe slots for a total of four. The VS model also provides 4x vs. 2x micro-SIM slots. Both models furnish 4x antenna holes and provide optional 4G and 802.11ac/BT 4.2 modules and an optional GPS antenna.

The power supply is the only other difference aside from the larger 180 x 149 x 75mm dimensions of the VS (vs. 180 x 149 x 55mm for the IS). The VS has a 10-36VDC input with power ignition support while the IS has a 12-24VDC input. Power and reset buttons are also available. Both VPC-5620S models offer a -20 to 70°C operating range with MIL-STD-810G rated shock and vibration resistance.



Further information

The VPC-5620S IS starts at $851 with an i3-8145UE and presumably minimal RAM at the Aaeon eShop. No pricing information was provided for the VPC-5620S VS. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and product page.

