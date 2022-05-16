Mini-ITX Single Board Computer w/ Tiger Lake processors, quad display, PCIe x4 and dual GbE ports produced by ICP

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The KINO-TGL is equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors (Tiger Lake), 64GB of DDR4 RAM, quadruple display, and abundant expansion slots including PCIe x4 and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth support.

The KINO-TGL offers four processor configurations. There are three board variations which integrate Intel Tiger Lake processors (i3, i5 and i7), and there is one low-cost version which incorporates the Intel Celeron 6305 (up to 1.8GHz).

KINO-TGL Single Board Computer



There is support for two DDR4 slots (3200MHz) for a maximum of 64GB RAM. The KINO-TGL provides a flexible storage interface which accommodates 2x SATA ports (6GB/s), 1x PCIe x4 slot, 1x M.2 A key and a 1x M.2 M Key.





KINO-TGL top view



The KINO-TGL datasheet mentions its triple independent display support through 1x HDMI, 1x DP, 1xEIE IDPM 3040 slot (only for IEI eDP/LVDS/VGA module) as well as a USB type C.



KINO-TGL side view



For connectivity support, the KINO-TGL has 2x GbE LAN ports, 1x M.2 A key for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, 1 x RS-422/485 (RS-485 support AFC), 2x USB 2.0 and 5x RS-232. All variants come with the same specs except the integrated processors.

Specifications listed for the KINO-TGL single board computer include: