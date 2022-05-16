All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Mini-ITX Single Board Computer w/ Tiger Lake processors, quad display, PCIe x4 and dual GbE ports produced by ICP

May 15, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 138 views

The KINO-TGL is equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors (Tiger Lake), 64GB of DDR4 RAM, quadruple display,  and abundant expansion slots including PCIe x4 and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth support.

The KINO-TGL offers four processor configurations. There are three board variations which integrate Intel Tiger Lake processors (i3, i5 and i7), and there is one low-cost version which incorporates the Intel Celeron 6305 (up to 1.8GHz). 

KINO-TGL Single Board Computer
(click image to enlarge)
 

There is support for two DDR4 slots (3200MHz) for a maximum of 64GB RAM. The KINO-TGL provides a flexible storage interface which accommodates 2x SATA ports (6GB/s), 1x PCIe x4 slot, 1x M.2 A key and a 1x M.2 M Key. 



KINO-TGL top view
(click image to enlarge)
 

The KINO-TGL datasheet mentions its triple independent display support through 1x HDMI, 1x DP, 1xEIE IDPM 3040 slot (only for IEI eDP/LVDS/VGA module) as well as a USB type C. 


KINO-TGL side view
(click image to enlarge)
 

For connectivity support, the KINO-TGL has 2x GbE LAN ports, 1x M.2 A key for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, 1 x RS-422/485 (RS-485 support AFC), 2x USB 2.0 and 5x RS-232. All variants come with the same specs except the integrated processors. 

 

Specifications listed for the KINO-TGL single board computer include:

 

  • Processor System:
    • 11th Gen. Intel Tiger Lake-UP3 SoC
    • Intel Core i7-1185G7E (up to 4.8GHz, quad-core, 12M Cache, TDP 28/15/12W)
    • Intel Core i5-1145G7E (up to 4.4GHz, quad-core, 8M Cache, TDP 28/15/12W)
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4E (up to 4.1GHz, quad-core, 6M Cache, TDP 28/15/12W)
    • Intel Celeron 6305 (up to 1.8GHz, dual-core, 4M Cache, TDP 15W)
  • Memory:
    • 2x 260-pin 3200MHz DDR4 (max up to 64GB)
  • Graphics:
    • Intel HD Graphics Gen 12 Gfx
    • HDMI 2.0 integrated, 4 Display Pipes, 8k60210b
  • Display:
    • Triple independent display
    • 1 x HDMI 1.4 (up to 4096 x [email protected])
    • 1 x DP 1.4 (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
    • 1 x IEI IDPM 3040 slot (eDP/LVDS/VGA)
  • Audio:
    • 1 x IAUDIO, support IEI AC-KIT-888S Audio Module
  • Ethernet:
    • LAN1: Intel I225V 2.5GbE controller
    • LAN2: Intel I225V 2.5GbE controller
  • External I/O Interface:
    • 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s)
  • Internal I/O Interface:
    • 2 x SATA 6Gb/s
    • 1 x RS-422/485 (RS-485 support AFC)
    • 2 x USB 2.0
    • 5 x RS-232 
  • Expansion:
    • 1 x PCIe x4 slot, open-ended (PCIe Gen3 x4)
    • 1 x M.2 A key (2230) (PCIe Gen3 x1 & USB 2.0)
    • 1 x M.2 M key (2242/2280) (PCIe Gen3 x2)
  • Front Panel:
    • 1x Front Panel (2×7 pin, power LED, HDD LED, power button, reset button)
  • Other Features:
    • 1 x SMBus
    • 1x 12-bit digital I/O
    • 1x I²C
    • 2 x LAN LED
    • 1 x CPU fan connector
    • 1 x System fan connector
    • Support Intel PTT (TPM 2.0)
    • Watchdog timer (256 segments)
  • Power:
    • 10-28V DC input
    • 1 x Internal power connector
    • 1 x External DC power jack 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 – 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 170 mm x 170 mm
  • Certification:
    • CE/FCC Compliant

 

