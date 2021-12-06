Tiny four-port net appliance runs Linux on Elkhart Lake

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Lanner’s compact “NCA-1040” networking appliance is powered by Intel’s Elkhart Lake and offers up to 32GB DDR4, 4x GbE, and single console, DP, USB 3.0, mini-PCIe, and M.2 connections.



Lanner announced its first Elkhart Lake powered networking appliance. The 180 x 168 x 32mm NCA-1040 updates a compact net appliance product line that includes Lanner’s Intel Bay Trail based NCA-1010 and Braswell based NCA-1020 and follows Lanner’s larger, Apollo Lake based LEC-6041. This is the second Elkhart Lake based net appliance we have seen after Aaeon’s similarly 4x GbE FWS-2280.







NCA-1040 from both sides

The NCA-1040 runs Linux on Intel’s quad-core, 1.5GHz/3.0GHz Atom x6413E or quad-core, 1.2GHz/3.0GHz Pentium N6415. Both Elkhart Lake processors provide Intel’s new AES-NI instruction set for network security, notes Lanner. The “fanless multi-service gateway” is aimed at “edge environment, branch offices and retail settings for applications such as routing, VoIP, VPN, firewall, IPS/IDS, web filtering, email server, high-volume storage and wireless networking hub,” says the company.

Like Aaeon’s very similarly equipped FWS-2280, but unlike the previous Lanner systems, the NCA-1040 supports up to 32GB DDR4 3200 via a single slot. The 4x GbE ports use Intel i211 controllers. There is also an RJ45 console port.







NCA-1040 detail views

The NCA-1040 provides DP and USB 3.0 ports plus a “reserved” SATA connector. M.2 and mini-PCIe slots are accompanied by 2x nano-SIM slots and 4x SMA antenna holes. There is also a watchdog, LEDs, and an RTC with Li-Ion battery.

The 0.9 Kg system has a DC jack with an AC 100~240V @ 50~60Hz power supply, 60W adapter, and power and reset buttons. There is a 0 to 40ºC operating range with 5-90% relative humidity tolerance. An optional kit provides wall- or rack-mounting.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NCA-1040. More information may be found in Lanner’s announcement and product page.

