Aeon ATX Server board is equipped with eight SATA III ports, two GbE ports and six R-DIMM slots

The ARES-WHI0 is an ATX server board built around the Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP processor. Besides its large storage capacity, the ARES-WHI0 features plenty of PCIe slots to support up to four VGA cards for AI acceleration and enhanced graphics experience.



Another useful feature of the Intel C621A chipset is the support for Intel’s Deep Learning Boost which is supposed to improve AI acceleration and Edge Server performance. RAM is supplied by six R-DIMM slots (2666MHz) and the eight SATA III (6.0 Gbps) ports that support RAID.

ARES-WHIO board front (left) and back (right)

There is access for one VGA connector, but info related to resolution or graphic engine support was not released as of the date of publication.

ARES-WHIO interfaces

The 8x 802.11af-compliant PoE PSE (power sourcing equipment) ports support a combined 120W of output. Other ports include 2x GbE, USB 3.2 Gen2, 3x USB 2.0, a micro-USB port for OS flashing, and HDMI 2.0.

The connectivity interface consists of two Gigabit ethernet ports, one COM port, six and USB 3.0 ports. There are three PCIe 3.0 [x4] slots in [x8] form factor for AI accelerators or any other add-on. Furthermore, there is a combination of three PCIe 4.0 [x16] slots and one PCIe ([x8] on [x16]) slots for additional VGA cards (up to four).

According to Aeon, the ARES-WHIO board does not require any modifications since its standard ATX form factor is already compatible with Full and Mid-sized towers. Documentation and drivers can be located in the Downloads section using this link.

Specifications listed for the ARES-WHIO server board includes:

Processor System: Single Intel Xeon ICE LAKE-SP Processor

Memory/Storage: 6x DDR4 2666 MHz R-DIMM slots 8x SATA III ports (6.0 Gbps)

Display: 1x VGA connector Resolution – TBD

Audio: 1x Audio in 1x Audio out

Ethernet: 2x Intel i210 GbE

I/O Interface: 1x COM port 6x USB 3.0

Expansion: 3x [PCI-E 3.0 x16] [PCI-E 3.0 x4]use [PCI x 8 Slot] x3 1x [PCIE-3.0 x8]

Other Features: Internal RTC Digital IO pin header 5x 4-pin fan headers CPU/System overheat LED TPM (optional) Watchdog timer

Power: ATX Power consumption TBD

Operating Temperature: 0 – 60°C

Dimensions: 305 × 244mm

Certifications: CE & FCC certified



Further information

ARES-WHI0 can be pre-ordered for $898 through Aeon’s online shop and they will be shipped around June 2022.