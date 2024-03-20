All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
NEXCOM’s 1U Rackmount Powered by Marvell OCTEON 10 Technology and up to 25GbE ports

Mar 19, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 101 views

NEXCOM has released the TCA 6710, a 1U rackmount appliance designed for edge and cloud computing, powered by the Marvell OCTEON 10 COM-HPC module. This latest offering marks an evolution from traditional COM-E technology, focusing on scalable computing solutions with enhanced server-class bandwidth, power, and performance.

The heart of the TCA 6710 lies in its COM-HPC module, powered by the Marvell OCTEON 10 CN10308, an 8-core Armv9 Neoverse N2 processor. This powerful core operates at 2.5GHz, providing nearly three times the performance of its predecessors while slashing power consumption by half, making it a paragon of efficiency according to NEXCOM.

TCA 6710 top & rear views
(click image to enlarge)

A key feature of the TCA 6710 is its adaptability, including support for the DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen5 ensuring superior memory and I/O performance. Its modular design, based on the COM-HPC standard from PICMG, facilitates easy upgrades and future-proofing, essential in today’s fast-paced tech landscape.

For networking, the device boasts a diverse array of Ethernet options, ranging from 1GbE to 25GbE, accommodating various network demands. Wireless communications, including Wi-Fi and LTE/5G, are also supported, enabling seamless data management and transfer, critical in IoT, AI, and network security applications.


TCA 6710 announcement
(click image to enlarge)

Users can select from various carrier boards, each offering unique features and interfaces, ensuring a custom fit for specific needs. This modular approach saves time and costs in software development and adaptation, making the TCA 6710 a smart choice for diverse applications.

Specifications listed for the NEXCOM TCA 6710:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x DDR5-4800 ECC SO-DIMM slot (up to 32GB)
    • 1x 32GB TLC eMMC
    • 2x 512MB SPI Flash
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 25GbE SFP28 ports
    • 2x 10GbE RJ45/SFP+ combo ports
    • 4x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports
    • 8x 1GbE RJ45 ports
    • 1x RJ45 management port for RunBMC
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2232/2242/2260/2280/22110 Key M socket (supports PCIe Gen5 x4)
    • 2x NANO SIM slots
    • 1x mini-PCIe socket for Wi-Fi module (PCIe Gen3 x1)
    • 1x M.2 3042/3052 Key B socket for LTE/5G module (USB signal)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RP-SMA connectors for Wi-Fi (2.4/5/6GHz)
    • 4x SMA connectors for LTE/5G
    • 6x LEDs – SYS, PWR, FAN, SSD, Wi-Fi, LTE/5G
    • 2x Buttons – POWER, RESET
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Socket for NEXCOM TPM 2.0 module
  • USB:
    • 1x USB3.2 Gen1 Host (Type-A)
    • 2x USB2.0 Host (Type A)
    • 1x USB Console (Type C)
  • Power:
    • 550W 1+1 CRPS redundant power supply
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 45℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 430 x 299.8 x 44mm (chassis)

Further Information

The company has not disclosed pricing details. For further information, visit the product’s webpage and the product announcement.

