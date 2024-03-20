NEXCOM’s 1U Rackmount Powered by Marvell OCTEON 10 Technology and up to 25GbE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

NEXCOM has released the TCA 6710, a 1U rackmount appliance designed for edge and cloud computing, powered by the Marvell OCTEON 10 COM-HPC module. This latest offering marks an evolution from traditional COM-E technology, focusing on scalable computing solutions with enhanced server-class bandwidth, power, and performance.

The heart of the TCA 6710 lies in its COM-HPC module, powered by the Marvell OCTEON 10 CN10308, an 8-core Armv9 Neoverse N2 processor. This powerful core operates at 2.5GHz, providing nearly three times the performance of its predecessors while slashing power consumption by half, making it a paragon of efficiency according to NEXCOM.