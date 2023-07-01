Pi-like SBC taps Rockchip RK3588S SoC

Pi-like SBC taps Rockchip RK3588S SoCJun 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 98 views
The Indiedroid Nova is a single board computer with the same form factor as the popular Raspberry Pi 4B and powered by the Rockchip RK3588S SoC. This SBC supports up to 16GB of RAM and offers 8K video capability.
The Indiedroid Nova is equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip (SoC) similarly as the NanoPi R6C and the Khadas Edge 2.
- RK3588S SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU; 8Kp60 video decoder for H.265/AVS2/VP9/H.264/AV1 codecs, 8Kp30 video encoder H.265/H.264 VPU