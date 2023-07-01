All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Pi-like SBC taps Rockchip RK3588S SoC

Jun 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 98 views

The Indiedroid Nova is a single board computer with the same form factor as the popular Raspberry Pi 4B and powered by the Rockchip RK3588S SoC. This SBC supports up to 16GB of RAM and offers 8K video capability.

The Indiedroid Nova is equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip (SoC) similarly as the NanoPi R6C and the Khadas Edge 2.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • RK3588S SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU; 8Kp60 video decoder for H.265/AVS2/VP9/H.264/AV1 codecs, 8Kp30 video encoder H.265/H.264 VPU


RK3588S block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the Nova can be configured with 4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR4x memory and swappable eMMC storage options.

Indiedroid Nova demo

The Nova offers dual-monitor output with microHDMI and USB-C DisplayPort options, providing flexibility for multi-display setups. For Connectivity, the SBC offers Gigabit Ethernet, dual-band WiFi 5 (Realtek RTL8821CS), and Bluetooth 5.0.

  
Indiedroid Nova top and bottom view
(click images to enlarge)

As mentioned earlier, the Indiedroid Nova is featured in a Raspberry Pi form-factor with its 85 x 56mm dimensions and 40-pin expansion header so it can be integrated into existing projects that utilize Raspberry Pi boards.

         
Indiedroid Nova pinout
(click images to enlarge)

The latest updates section of the product page mentions that the board supports Armbian, Ubuntu, Debian and it might officially support DietPi in the near future. For more information, refer to the Indiedroid wiki pages. 

Specifications listed for the Indiedroid Nova include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4x
    • eMMC Flash module connector (up to 128GB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x micro HDMI 2.1 port
    • DisplayPort via USB Type-C port (TBC)
    • 4-lane MIPI DSI connector
    • 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Camera:
    • MIPI CSI connector (4-lane or 2x 2-lane)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45
    • Dual-band Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin expansion header
    • 1x User LED
  • Debug:
    • 4-pin debug connector
  • Other Features:
    • RTC battery connector
    • 1x Power button, 1x Recovery button
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
    • 1x Power LED
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 Type-A ports
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-C port
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A (via USB Type-C port)
  • Mechanical: 
    • 85 x 56mm

Further information

The Indiedroid Nova with 8GB/32GB + heatsink and fan can be obtained for $164.95 on the Ameridroid online store. Currently, the website is offering a 10% off this specific board. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...