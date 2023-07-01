Pi-like SBC taps Rockchip RK3588S SoC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Indiedroid Nova is a single board computer with the same form factor as the popular Raspberry Pi 4B and powered by the Rockchip RK3588S SoC. This SBC supports up to 16GB of RAM and offers 8K video capability.

The Indiedroid Nova is equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip (SoC) similarly as the NanoPi R6C and the Khadas Edge 2.

